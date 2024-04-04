Safety Shot, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SHOT) last week's 11% decline must have disappointed individual investors who have a significant stake

Key Insights

Safety Shot's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

36% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

10% of Safety Shot is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 59% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, individual investors as a group endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$5.2m.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Safety Shot.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Safety Shot?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Safety Shot. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Safety Shot's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Safety Shot. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is GBB Labs, Inc with 11% of shares outstanding. With 6.0% and 4.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Brian John and Glenview Trust Company are the second and third largest shareholders. Brian John, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Safety Shot

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Safety Shot, Inc.. Insiders have a US$11m stake in this US$104m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 59% stake in Safety Shot, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 14%, of the Safety Shot stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Safety Shot that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

