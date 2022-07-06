U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Safety Signs Market to observe USD 329.32 Mn incremental growth | Driven by growing PPE market | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Signs Market by End-user, Geographic Landscape, and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 329.32 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Signs Market 2022-2026

Read Our Sample Report to understand the scope of the full report.

Vendor Landscape

The global safety signs market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional players competing for higher market shares. Vendors belong to different value chains of the global safety signs market. Market vendors are adopting strategies such as expanding their product portfolios by making heavy investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market is predicted to intensify during the forecast period, as major players are competing on factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, price points, operational and R&D costs, and product quality.

Technavio identifies Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, American Permalight Inc., Banner Stakes LLC, Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc., Brady Corp., Brimar Industries LLC, DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd., Ecoglo International Ltd., EverGlow GmbH, Fireplan India Pvt. Ltd., Glowway Oy Ltd., INCOM Manufacturing Group, Jalite Plc, Jessup Manufacturing Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Shital Signs Pvt. Ltd., Signagex, Smart Art Signs, and ZING Enterprises LLC as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing PPE market, global growth in the commercial sector, and increased application of photoluminescent signs will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating prices of raw materials, lack of product differentiation leads to a threat of rivalry, and insufficient knowledge and training in the use of safety signs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get more highlights on the vendor landscape and the factors affecting their growth. View Sample Report Now

Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global safety signs market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The commercial users are the prime end-users of safety signs. The segment includes office setups, shopping malls, airports, and hotels. The increase in the construction of such commercial structures is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Material

The polymer segment held the largest share in the market in 2021. Factors such as economic pricing and the high tensile strength and corrosion resistance properties of polymers are increasing the adoption of safety signs made of polymer material.

  • Geography

About 42% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the real estate sector in developing countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing government focus on the development of healthcare and infrastructure projects is contributing to the growth of the safety signs market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our safety signs market report covers the following areas:

Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the safety signs market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the safety signs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist safety signs market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the safety signs market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the safety signs market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safety signs market vendors

Related Reports:

Safety Signs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 329.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.6

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, American Permalight Inc., Banner Stakes LLC, Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc., Brady Corp., Brimar Industries LLC, DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd., Ecoglo International Ltd., EverGlow GmbH, Fireplan India Pvt. Ltd., Glowway Oy Ltd., INCOM Manufacturing Group, Jalite Plc, Jessup Manufacturing Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Shital Signs Pvt. Ltd., Signagex, Smart Art Signs, and ZING Enterprises LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Banner Stakes LLC

  • 11.4 Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc.

  • 11.5 Brady Corp.

  • 11.6 Brimar Industries LLC

  • 11.7 Ecoglo International Ltd.

  • 11.8 Glowway Oy Ltd.

  • 11.9 INCOM Manufacturing Group

  • 11.10 Jessup Manufacturing Co.

  • 11.11 Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC

  • 11.12 Newell Brands Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-signs-market-to-observe-usd-329-32-mn-incremental-growth--driven-by-growing-ppe-market--technavio-301580440.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

