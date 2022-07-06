Safety Signs Market to observe USD 329.32 Mn incremental growth | Driven by growing PPE market | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Signs Market by End-user, Geographic Landscape, and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 329.32 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics.
Vendor Landscape
The global safety signs market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional players competing for higher market shares. Vendors belong to different value chains of the global safety signs market. Market vendors are adopting strategies such as expanding their product portfolios by making heavy investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market is predicted to intensify during the forecast period, as major players are competing on factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, price points, operational and R&D costs, and product quality.
Technavio identifies Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, American Permalight Inc., Banner Stakes LLC, Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc., Brady Corp., Brimar Industries LLC, DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd., Ecoglo International Ltd., EverGlow GmbH, Fireplan India Pvt. Ltd., Glowway Oy Ltd., INCOM Manufacturing Group, Jalite Plc, Jessup Manufacturing Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Shital Signs Pvt. Ltd., Signagex, Smart Art Signs, and ZING Enterprises LLC as some of the major market participants.
Although the growing PPE market, global growth in the commercial sector, and increased application of photoluminescent signs will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating prices of raw materials, lack of product differentiation leads to a threat of rivalry, and insufficient knowledge and training in the use of safety signs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global safety signs market is segmented as below:
End-user
The commercial users are the prime end-users of safety signs. The segment includes office setups, shopping malls, airports, and hotels. The increase in the construction of such commercial structures is driving the growth of the segment.
Material
The polymer segment held the largest share in the market in 2021. Factors such as economic pricing and the high tensile strength and corrosion resistance properties of polymers are increasing the adoption of safety signs made of polymer material.
Geography
About 42% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the real estate sector in developing countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing government focus on the development of healthcare and infrastructure projects is contributing to the growth of the safety signs market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our safety signs market report covers the following areas:
Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the safety signs market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the safety signs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Safety Signs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist safety signs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the safety signs market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the safety signs market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safety signs market vendors
Safety Signs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 329.32 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.6
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, American Permalight Inc., Banner Stakes LLC, Big Beam Emergency Systems Inc., Brady Corp., Brimar Industries LLC, DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd., Ecoglo International Ltd., EverGlow GmbH, Fireplan India Pvt. Ltd., Glowway Oy Ltd., INCOM Manufacturing Group, Jalite Plc, Jessup Manufacturing Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Shital Signs Pvt. Ltd., Signagex, Smart Art Signs, and ZING Enterprises LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
