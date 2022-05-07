U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,851.33
    -617.20 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Safetycoin: Stable and Secure Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Received MSB Compliance Operation License

Safetycoin Limited
·4 min read

On April 17, 2022, the Safetycoin Exchange, which has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency trading since 2015, was awarded the MSB Compliance Operation License.

New York, NY, May 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 17, 2022, the Safetycoin Exchange, which has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency trading since 2015, was awarded the MSB Compliance Operation License. Safetycoin Exchange Co., Ltd. obtained the MSB compliance operation license for the United States and Canada, and made new progress in the development of global compliance. Its public welfare activities have been uniformly recognized by the consumers too.

Safetycoin Exchange's mission is to be one of the largest regulated crypto derivatives exchanges in the world and provide the users with the ultimate cryptocurrency trading experience. At the same time, Safetycoin Exchange aims to nourish the cryptocurrency and the open-source communities it relies on. Safetycoin Exchange's growth was achieved through continued product innovation, technological advancement, and collaboration with the key stakeholders of the cryptocurrency industry.

Safetycoin strives to achieve this by providing the users with state-of-the-art trading tools, innovative technology, and an unmatched level of customer service. To keep up with the rapid technological innovation in the field of digital assets, Safetycoin Exchange provides state-of-the-art digital asset trading services to the users and global liquidity providers.

Safetycoin provides a fully functional API. All market and user data are available and updated in real time. Safetycoin API is open and complete. Every function used by the Safetycoin website is exposed through an API, providing developers with complete control over building any type of application on top of Safetycoin.

At present, Safetycoin integrates three mainstream ways of currency trading, contract trading and second contract trading. Each playing method has its own unique characteristics. If a user wants to pursue stability, they can choose currency trading. If they want to capitalize on opportunities, they can choose multiple expansions of contract trading and if they like something more exciting, they can choose second contract trading. The mature anti-DDOS attack prevention technology integral to the Safetycoin Exchange platform can protect the digital assets. Safetycoin Exchange allows users to withdraw funds stored in the platform at any time.

Safetycoin Exchange has also undertaken a Public Welfare Project called Kids Safetycoin. By simply providing a nutritious lunch for as little as $0.30 a meal for a child, Safetycoin Exchange gives them the opportunity to live a better future. In addition to that, Safetycoin Care for Period Poverty is a Nitrobit Charity program that has achieved 100% transparency, providing more than 500,000 girls with sanitary pads for 1 year. Safetycoin community also aims to fight climate change, restore habitats and oceans, and protect endangered wildlife. The Safetycoin Exchange environmental project, More Trees, aims to do this by planting 1 million trees around the world.

Users can also join Safetycoin Charity and help the world fight COVID-19. Safetycoin Exchange identifies those in need, what they need, and mobilize its network. The community works with local teams, NGOs such as the Red Cross, and the governments of respective countries to ensure that life-saving equipment is delivered to the hardest-hit areas as efficiently as possible.

About Safetycoin Exchange

Safetycoin Exchange envisions a world where blockchain helps eliminate inequality and promote sustainable development.

Contact：Roy

Telephone：18136296763

City：Colorado

Company Name: Safetycoin Limited

Email Address: safetycoin2@gmail.com

Website: https://safetycoin.net

See copy of: MSB Compliance Operation License

This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. If there is any issue about the press release, please contact themediacontact@gmail.com.

Attachment


