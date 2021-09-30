SafetyPay Provides Alternative Payment Method to Support Betcris' Growth

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafetyPay, the leading digital alternative payment platform providing solutions across Latin America and Europe, today celebrates a partnership with Betcris, Latin America's leading sports betting and iGaming brand. SafetyPay's solution for providing alternative payment methods will allow players to make online deposits and cash payments through banks or cash collection points.

More regions legalizing sports betting, combined with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing casinos to close and many people to stay at home, sparked a sharp rise in online games and betting in all forms. It is projected that the global online gambling market will be valued at more than $92.9 billion USD in 2023, almost doubling the current market size: $59 billion USD (source).

Through SafetyPay, online casino operators can offer quick and convenient alternative payment methods to non-card holders or fraud-wary customers who choose not to share credit card details online.

Betcris' players will have the option to pay for online games and sports betting through bank transfer or cash instead of using a credit or debit card. SafetyPay's solution offers customers a risk-free option as they are never asked to share any personal information or details. The platform supports the connection to banking institutions, where customers can enter their banking credentials to make transactions in secure way. Additionally, payments are automatically made in the local currency of the player, transactions are completed much faster and access to funds is immediate.

"By accepting alternative forms of payment powered by SafteyPay, Betcris expands its customer base by providing access to people around the world that either do not have credit cards or have them but do not want to use them online," said Gustavo Ruiz Moya, CEO, SafetyPay. "Powering secure payments is a core focus for SafetyPay. Using the latest technology we're able to better protect our customers – both consumers and merchants – and provide the best experience when they transact online."

SafetyPay operates in 18 countries across Latin America, Europe and North America, and has the largest payment network in Latin America, integrated with over 90% of the banks in the region.

For more information, please visit https://www.safetypay.com/

About SafetyPay

Founded in 2007, SafetyPay is a secure alternative payments platform that enables e-commerce transactions for consumers and merchants. With a comprehensive suite of B2C and B2B payment solutions available, the company eliminates common pain points associated with traditional payment methods. SafetyPay makes it possible for non-card holders and fraud-wary consumers to participate in the online marketplace – shoppers are connected to merchants worldwide and pay directly from their bank accounts or with cash in local currency, without fear of online fraud as their bank information is not shared online. For merchants, SafetyPay enables incremental sales by processing payments of underbanked and international consumers, and reduces the number of chargebacks and cross-border fees. The platform offers the largest payment network in Latin America integrated by over 90% of the banks' coverage and more than 200,000 cash collection points connecting shoppers and merchants in in 18 countries worldwide, across Latin America, Europe and North America.

About Betcris

Operating since 2006, Betcris is a pioneer in the online betting industry. Today, the company offers online services in many countries throughout the world.

