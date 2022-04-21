Safeway Moving Proudly Supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The Miami-based moving broker and carrier hybrid would like to highlight its partnership with an institution pursuing what it views as one of the noblest, most worthwhile causes there is: effective treatments for children afflicted with cancer.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / It is with great pride that Safeway Moving, a nationwide moving broker and carrier hybrid headquartered in South Florida, would like to announce its recent partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charitable medical facility specializing in childhood cancer treatment and research located in Memphis, Tennessee. As of September 2020, Safeway Moving has adopted a policy of donating a portion of the revenues from each of its jobs to the hospital.

Although primarily known for its military-like efficiency, integrity, and accountability when conducting cross-country moves, Safeway Moving is also a company that explicitly lists positivity and compassion as integral components of its philosophy and core values. As such, when the company began its search for a worthy charitable partnership a few years ago, the work done by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital immediately struck a chord. After all, what more worthwhile cause is there than saving the lives of terminally ill children? However, upon researching the matter further, Safeway Moving discovered that St. Jude was an even larger force for good in the world than initially thought.

It is the officially stated mission of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to "advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay." Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped to push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it was opened more than half a century ago. In fact, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is where doctors often send their most difficult cases because it has the world's best survival rates for some of the most aggressive forms of childhood cancer. Beyond that, St. Jude freely shares their discoveries with medical communities around the globe, and because of this, every child saved at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Anyone interested in learning more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is urged to visit that charitable institution's website, while anyone curious to learn more about Safeway Moving and the many moving and storage services it provides is encouraged to visit the company's official website.

About Safeway Moving:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Safeway Moving is a moving broker and carrier hybrid with a clearly stated mission: To provide a smart and efficient solution to the moving needs of its clients, and to raise the standard for moving long distances.

The company was founded by a veteran of the US military who had a vision to develop a system rooted in the five core elements of integrity, accountability, communication, positivity, and commitment. As a result, Safeway moving has evolved into a trusted industry-leader, primarily specializing in long-distance moves, as well as long and short-term storage. Now boasting a network of smaller partner companies that stretches from the Atlantic to the Pacific and everywhere in between, Safeway Moving is well-positioned to serve clients throughout the nation.

