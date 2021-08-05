U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.05
    +18.39 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,985.73
    +193.06 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,882.33
    +101.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.74
    +34.42 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.81
    +0.66 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7640
    +0.2960 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,533.46
    +911.87 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.44
    +25.54 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Safilo Takes Another Step Towards Digital Transformation with New Carrera E-commerce Platform in the U.S.

·4 min read

PADUA, Italy and SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of eyewear, announces the launch of us.carreraworld.com, a new U.S. e-commerce platform in the U.S. for its own core brand Carrera. This new direct-to-consumer strategy for the US market coincides with the historic eyewear brand's 65th anniversary this year and is the further evolution of the brand's existing website.

Homepage of the new Carrera sunglasses U.S. e-commerce platform www.us.carreraworld.com
Homepage of the new Carrera sunglasses U.S. e-commerce platform www.us.carreraworld.com

With digital transformation being one of the cornerstones of Safilo's 2020-2024 Business Plan, the Company sees the new Carrera D2C site – dedicated exclusively to sunglasses – as a unique opportunity to boost competitiveness and improve its market position by enhancing its direct relationship with consumers and stakeholders. This investment is also intended to enhance brand awareness thus creating more brand relevance which will benefit all U.S. wholesale customers. The new digital platform has been uniquely designed to promote Carrera's growth potential through an extensive and uniquely curated product assortment to better meet the needs and desires of a broad consumer base across the U.S.

Adopting an agile approach based on flexibility and continuous improvement, the e-commerce site promises a top-level purchasing experience for the end consumer. The site is now live, with best-selling sun frames and a tailored assortment available. Exclusive colors and styles will be launched exclusively on the platform shortly.

Over the last months, Safilo has been steadily working on increasingly smarter and more efficient customer-oriented B2B and B2C platforms including the recently launched You&Safilo B2B platform and a new Customer Relationship Management system for the EMEA markets.

The U.S. – where customer satisfaction and high levels of service remain fundamental corporate priorities – is now the new target for Safilo's digital transformation. Continually enhancing its business-to-business sales platform behind-the-scenes for the best-end user experience, the Company's B2B websites for eyecare professionals in North America, www.mysafilo.com and www.mysafilocanada.com respectively, are currently being enhanced to offer an even smoother navigational experience on desktops and mobile devices. The redesigned sites are scheduled to go live this fall.

"E-commerce is a new way to engage a new, emerging and expanding consumer base and it's essential for monitoring trends and to have a better understanding of what the U.S. customer is looking for in order to be able to develop new products more in line with the market needs. The U.S. optical channel will greatly benefit from this information fed to our product development team" - said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group. "We see the growth of Carrera via an omni-channel approach as a positive for all distribution channels and are proud of our commitment to make Carrera a deservedly more relevant brand in the market. Furthermore, this marks a significant step in our e-commerce growth plans and is in line with the company's entire digital transformation strategy which has been evolving rapidly in recent months," added Trocchia.

About Safilo Group
Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's principal players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, sports eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses own core brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Eyewear by David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2020, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 780.3 million.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations
Barbara Ferrante
Ph. +39 049 6985766
http://investors-en.safilogroup.com

Safilo Group Press Office
Elena Todisco
Mob. +39 339 1919562

Anna Cappozzo
Mob. +39 366 9293953

Eden Wexler
Eden.Wexler@safilo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safilo-takes-another-step-towards-digital-transformation-with-new-carrera-e-commerce-platform-in-the-us-301349668.html

SOURCE Safilo Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cardinal Health Is Down Nearly 13% Today

    Investors are reading a lot (perhaps too much) into an accounting decision made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Amarin (AMRN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Amarin Corporation's conference call to discuss its second-quarter and six-month 2021 financial results and operational updates. Please be aware that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered under the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Zymergen Can Thank Cathie Wood for Its Head-Spinning Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Zymergen Inc. rallied as much as 87% from Wednesday’s record rout after one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC funds scooped up shares.The buying occurred amid Wednesday’s jaw-dropping 76% retreat, a record drop that took the shares to the lowest since its April IPO after the company pulled its forecast for 2021 sales and announced the departure of the chief executive and co-founder.Zymergen said it was working to restore investor trust, but Wall Street piled on the cr

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Got $3,000? 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Why settle for market-matching returns when dominant growth stocks like these can outperform the broader market?

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why Revolve Group Stock Crashed on Thursday

    The company delivered excellent growth last quarter, but post-quarter sales trends likely influenced the stock's sell-off.

  • Why SunPower Stock Fell in July and Continued Falling in August

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock fell 15.2% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. SunPower stock fell 9% on Wednesday, after the company announced lackluster second-quarter results. SunPower stock's fall in July is likely attributed to an underperform rating by Credit Suisse.

  • Lightspeed Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Outlook for Fiscal 2022

    Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.