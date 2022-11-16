U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.79
    -32.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,553.83
    -39.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.66
    -174.75 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    -1.59 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0395
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5550
    +0.2770 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,549.15
    -324.17 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.55
    -10.33 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Saga Communications, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President/CEO and Senior Vice President/Operations

Saga Communications, Inc.
·3 min read
Saga Communications, Inc.
Saga Communications, Inc.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company” or “Saga”) today announced the confirmation of Christopher Forgy as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective December 7, 2022. He will lead the company in continuing the strategy to acquire, develop and operate radio stations in unique markets where Saga can impact and connect with the communities where we operate as Ed Christian directed since founding the Company in 1986. Chris has served as Saga’s Senior Vice President/Operations since 2018.

Chris Forgy stated “I am honored, humbled, excited and ready to begin my new role as only the second President and CEO Saga has ever known. We have an elite group of leaders and staff. I have often said you don’t have to be on all the time, only when it’s time. The time is right now for all of us to step up and shine for our customers, our listeners, our employees and our shareholders. As we embark on this ongoing adventure that is Saga, I would like to thank Warren Lada and the Saga Board of Directors for this opportunity.”

Also announced today is the promotion of Wayne Leland from President and General Manager of the Company’s radio stations in Norfolk, VA to Senior Vice President/Operations for Saga effective January 3, 2023. Wayne commented “To become the new Senior Vice President/Operations for Saga is a dream come true. I look forward to working with Chris, our corporate staff, our market managers and all of Saga’s staff to continue Saga’s journey into the future.”

Warren Lada, Interim President and CEO, said “Chris Forgy stood out from all the others considered for the President and CEO role. His leadership will provide an opportunity to bring new ideas and change to Saga. Saga’s core values, performance standards and culture will remain as the foundation to our success. Also, promoting Saga veteran Wayne Leland provides a smooth transition and an opportunity to explore and implement strategic operational changes to enhance Saga’s ongoing performance.”

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general, and the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM radio stations, 35 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Coinbase Stock Was Crushed on Wednesday

    The opportunity is there for Coinbase and its ecosystem to be viewed as a better place for doing crypto business.

  • Why Intel, Qualcomm, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped This Morning

    Wednesday is turning into an unpleasant day for investors in semiconductor stocks as shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) slide in early trading. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, Intel stock is down 2.6%, Qualcomm is selling off 3.6%, and Applied Materials is leading the sector lower with a 4% loss.

  • Nvidia earnings beats revenue expectations, but fall short on bottom line

    Nvidia reported Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday beating on revenue expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Plunged Today

    Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Target reports Q3 earnings miss, notes rise in theft

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré breaks down Target’s profit miss in the third quarter, theft by organized groups, and the market’s reaction.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Did Microsoft Just Save Nvidia Stock Investors?

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and bullish news affecting this semiconductor giant. The most recent development is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia recently announced a multiyear collaboration involving tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs and other networking and software solutions.

  • Why Tattooed Chef Stock Crumbled Today

    Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales. The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Nvidia Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live-blogs Nvidia's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Annaly Capital primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) that are guaranteed by the federal government.

  • FTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lenders Come Under Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the rapid collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is spreading across the crypto world, ensnaring the billionaire Winklevoss twins through a liquidity squeeze at their lending partner, Genesis.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMu

  • Micron to scale back production of memory chips in 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Micron cutting back on the production of memory chips in 2023 following turmoil within the tech space.

  • The Troubling Past of Matt Damon's Crypto.com CEO Resurfaces

    The unexpected bankruptcy of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, caused an earthquake in business and political circles. The magnitude of the shock reflects the central role played by FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, in building the young industry, which aims to disrupt traditional financial services. "If you are running a background check on someone like Sam [Bankman-Fried] you are not going to find anything, he was unblemished, if you will, prior to this incident," Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of alternative investment company SkyBridge Capital said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on November 15.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has emerged as one of the few winners in big tech this year. A company running on IBM mainframes, like 45 of the top 50 banks, are going to continue to run on IBM mainframes for the foreseeable future. IBM's cloud services are also pervasive in the largest of organizations.

  • Anthony Scaramucci, Former Trump Ally, Lost Money in FTX Collapse

    The firm of Donald Trump's one-time communications director was bailed out by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) is likely to have gained from higher realized prices and strong demand in the third quarter.

  • FTX Latest: Bankman-Fried Was Wrong About Exchange’s Leverage

    (Bloomberg) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet that he made a mistake on the cryptocurrency exchange’s leverage levels. It was $13 billion, not about $5 billion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who