SAGAMORE SPIRIT TAPS LEADER WITH LONG-TERM SUCCESS AT MAJOR SPIRITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES AS EVP OF SALES

An accomplished leader in adult beverage, Dayna Dennington brings over 15 years of super-premium brand experience to fast-growing, Maryland rye distiller

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagamore Spirit, the leading distiller of Maryland rye, today announced the appointment of Dayna Dennington as Executive Vice President of Sales, effective August 1. Dennington brings over 15 years of leadership and sales success at some of the world's most distinguished adult beverage portfolio companies, including Bacardi USA, Stoli Group, Treasury Wine Estates and most recently Fever-Tree USA.

Dayna Dennington, Executive Vice President of Sales

She joins Sagamore Spirit at a time of rapid growth, with the brand's core expressions – Signature, Cask Strength and Double Oak – continuously winning awards and reigniting passion for Maryland-style rye. Last month, the company nationally launched its line of Sagamore Spirit ready-to-drink cocktails, and last year released its first-ever Bottled-in-Bond rye whiskey, made entirely at its Baltimore distillery.

"Dayna brings invaluable, time-tested industry experience, a rare mix of strategic and creative thinking, a track record of building sales for today and tomorrow, and limitless energy," said Michael Misiorski, Sagamore Spirit CEO. "Her perseverance is inspiring and her presence on our leadership team will bring fresh perspectives and new ideas. Dayna is as passionate as anyone can be about the potential for Maryland-style rye whiskey, and proud of what our sales team has accomplished. We can't wait to see what the future holds with her onboard."

"Having worked for some of adult beverage's premier suppliers, I see at Sagamore Spirit a team fully up to its task -- creative, passionate, remarkably talented people committed to excellence and their brand's boundless potential," said Dennington. "To have something that is genuinely ownable in Maryland-distilled rye is a point of difference that isn't easy to come by, and that energizes me. I'm eager to become part of the leadership team, support our sales team the best way I can and bring new lips to some truly outstanding liquid."

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by the legacy of Maryland Rye and today's spirit consumer, Sagamore Spirit is driven to craft the world's best Rye Whiskey while strengthening our collective communities. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city's rightful place in America's whiskey history, where storied distillers perfected rye whiskey for more than 150 years before Kentucky was founded. Its work with Maryland farmers on grain-to-glass production is reviving local cultivation of exceptional rye grain for the benefit of all, from family farms to whiskey lovers across America.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full bodied yet notably more balanced than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Its American Rye Whiskies have earned more than 150 awards internationally, including "World's Best Rye Whiskey" in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sagamore Spirit's distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds pure Maryland limestone-filtered spring water, transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to craft the brand's Signature Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey.

To learn more about Sagamore Spirit's core expressions, including Cask Strength Rye Whiskey and Double Oak Rye Whiskey, as well as limited-time Reserve Series releases, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

