U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,709.00
    -58.75 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,100.00
    -425.00 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,380.50
    -196.75 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,667.20
    -26.20 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.04
    -5.48 (-5.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.31 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9450
    -0.7120 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,454.30
    -534.34 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.44
    -4.63 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.70
    -92.35 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Sagard Private Equity Canada Announces Milestone of CAD$400M in Committed Capital for Inaugural Canadian Mid-Market Fund

·3 min read

Remains Open for Additional Investors

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Sagard announced today that while the fundraising efforts are still underway, its first private equity fund, Sagard Private Equity Canada ("SPEC"), has achieved its initial target fund size of $400M ahead of schedule.

SPEC's mission is to be the partner of choice for Canadian mid-market entrepreneurs on their quest to become market leaders. Sagard believes SPEC is well-positioned to create value through its seasoned investment team, differentiated approach and Sagard's powerful network.

"We are very pleased to be reaching this milestone so quickly and look forward to welcoming new investors as our fund remains open for additional commitments," said Marie-Claude Boisvert, Partner and Head of SPEC. "We will continue to focus on investing diligently in Canadian mid-market companies with aligned management teams, resilient business models, strong cash flows, and defensible market positions – those are the companies we want to partner with to catalyze growth."

"Today's announcement is a testament to the talent and expertise of Marie-Claude Boisvert and the talented team she has assembled with Patrick Daignault. We are proud of her leadership and grateful for the support we have received from our limited partners", said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO of Sagard.

SPEC has invested in LOU-TEC, which recently acquired Accès Location+, the aerial lift equipment rental specialist. This transaction will strengthen LOU-TEC's position as a Québec leader in the heavy machinery, tools, and specialized equipment rental industry.

About Sagard Private Equity Canada

Sagard Private Equity Canada ("SPEC") focuses on Canadian mid-market opportunities to help companies and their management team accelerate their growth trajectory to become Canadian champions and market leaders. With offices in Montreal and Toronto, SPEC concentrates on less cyclical sectors such as services, manufacturing and financial services in which the team has deep industry knowledge. SPEC has an active pipeline bolstered by the broader Sagard ecosystem, a disciplined and focused screening approach, and a data-driven due diligence and investment process. Driven by a structured approach to value creation, SPEC generates value through organic growth, M&A, profitability and cash flow enhancement, talent and expertise, and disciplined monitoring. This strategy is underpinned by a shared vision with experienced management teams.

About Sagard

Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with more than US$14 billion under management and professionals located in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Sagard seeks attractive investment returns by combining its entrepreneurial and disciplined culture with flexible capital and a unique global network of portfolio companies, limited partners, advisors and other valued relationships. As a firm, Sagard operates platforms that invest across five asset classes: venture capital, private equity, private credit, real estate and healthcare royalties. Through its ecosystem partners, Sagard also engages in private wealth management and new venture creation.

Legal Disclaimers

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offering of any security, product, service or Fund. This document does not constitute investment advice and may not be used in making any investment decision. This document contains only summary information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, by Sagard Holdings Inc. or any of its respective affiliates or funds. Some of the statements contained in this document are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect Sagard's current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, predictions or conclusions will not prove accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Sagard

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c3113.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Now

    Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022 amid sky-high inflation and interest rates. The Federal Reserve, in fact, just raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the largest such increase since 1994, after inflation hit 40-year highs. How do interest rates affect growth stocks?

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant to Apply for Key License as Soon as This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is poised to apply for a key financial license as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that its lengthy overhaul following a squashed 2020 listing is getting closer to satisfying China’s financial regulators.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStock

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Analysts remain 'unusually bullish' about S&P 500 stocks despite downturn: FactSet

    Recession calls are permeating Wall Street, Corporate America is laying off workers to prepare, and the S&P 500 is in a bear market. Despite the downbeat outlook, analysts remain confident about the companies they cover.

  • Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

    With returns edging closer to what you’d see in the stock market, savings bonds are becoming a tempting alternative.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Tesla stock selloff created 'generational' investment opportunity, analyst says

    The recent selloff in Tesla Inc.'s stock has created a "generational investment opportunity" in one of the most compelling growth stories, said CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson, as he believes the electric vehicle market leader has long-term potential similar to technology disruptors such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. several year ago. Nelson believes the stock has been "unfairly punished" from a broad tech selloff, growing recession fears, COVID-19-related production issues, Chief Executive Elon

  • Tech stocks sentiment ‘feels pretty awful, which is a great sign’: Analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility, tech stocks, and the outlook for investors.

  • Exclusive-Franchise Group in talks to keep Kohl's management team after a sale-sources

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Franchise Group, the preferred bidder to acquire Kohl's, is in discussions to keep the retailer's top management team, including CEO Michelle Gass, if the planned sale is finalized, three sources familiar with the matter said. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, joined the bidding for Kohl's in April and earlier this month agreed to a three-week period of exclusive talks after offering to pay around $60 a share. Franchise Group executives have signaled confidence in Gass and members of her management team, the sources said, noting that Franchise Group is known to buy businesses that have operating teams in place and does not specialize in bringing in new management teams.

  • Two top execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing two top executives, including a member of the senior leadership team, the tech giant told employees on the same day it named the new retail CEO. Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon transportation services, are leaving the company to "explore new opportunities outside Amazon," John Felton, the senior vice president of global delivery services, said in an internal email viewed by the Business Journal.