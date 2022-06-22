Sagard Private Equity Canada Announces Milestone of CAD$400M in Committed Capital for Inaugural Canadian Mid-Market Fund

Remains Open for Additional Investors

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Sagard announced today that while the fundraising efforts are still underway, its first private equity fund, Sagard Private Equity Canada ("SPEC"), has achieved its initial target fund size of $400M ahead of schedule.

SPEC's mission is to be the partner of choice for Canadian mid-market entrepreneurs on their quest to become market leaders. Sagard believes SPEC is well-positioned to create value through its seasoned investment team, differentiated approach and Sagard's powerful network.

"We are very pleased to be reaching this milestone so quickly and look forward to welcoming new investors as our fund remains open for additional commitments," said Marie-Claude Boisvert, Partner and Head of SPEC. "We will continue to focus on investing diligently in Canadian mid-market companies with aligned management teams, resilient business models, strong cash flows, and defensible market positions – those are the companies we want to partner with to catalyze growth."

"Today's announcement is a testament to the talent and expertise of Marie-Claude Boisvert and the talented team she has assembled with Patrick Daignault. We are proud of her leadership and grateful for the support we have received from our limited partners", said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and CEO of Sagard.

SPEC has invested in LOU-TEC, which recently acquired Accès Location+, the aerial lift equipment rental specialist. This transaction will strengthen LOU-TEC's position as a Québec leader in the heavy machinery, tools, and specialized equipment rental industry.

About Sagard Private Equity Canada

Sagard Private Equity Canada ("SPEC") focuses on Canadian mid-market opportunities to help companies and their management team accelerate their growth trajectory to become Canadian champions and market leaders. With offices in Montreal and Toronto, SPEC concentrates on less cyclical sectors such as services, manufacturing and financial services in which the team has deep industry knowledge. SPEC has an active pipeline bolstered by the broader Sagard ecosystem, a disciplined and focused screening approach, and a data-driven due diligence and investment process. Driven by a structured approach to value creation, SPEC generates value through organic growth, M&A, profitability and cash flow enhancement, talent and expertise, and disciplined monitoring. This strategy is underpinned by a shared vision with experienced management teams.

About Sagard

Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with more than US$14 billion under management and professionals located in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Sagard seeks attractive investment returns by combining its entrepreneurial and disciplined culture with flexible capital and a unique global network of portfolio companies, limited partners, advisors and other valued relationships. As a firm, Sagard operates platforms that invest across five asset classes: venture capital, private equity, private credit, real estate and healthcare royalties. Through its ecosystem partners, Sagard also engages in private wealth management and new venture creation.

