U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,684.85
    +35.62 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,715.82
    +223.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,458.79
    +117.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.06
    +15.11 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.28
    +1.16 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +11.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0270 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3350
    +0.0086 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2300
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,823.80
    +202.73 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,241.47
    -8.97 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.66
    +44.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,562.21
    +44.62 (+0.16%)
     

Sage acquires remaining stake in retail management platform Brightpearl for $340M

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Enterprise software giant Sage has acquired the remaining stake in Brightpearl, originally a UK-based startup in cloud retail management, for $340m. Brightpearl provides a SaaS-based retail operating system, enabling real-time business insights.

Sage previously owned 17% of the Bristol, UK-based startup, which MMC Ventures, a UK Series A investor, backed in 2014. The startup had previously raised $15m in 2018 and $11m in 2016.

The consideration for the 83% of Brightpearl that Sage does not already own is $299m (£226m), which will be funded from Sage’s existing cash and available liquidity.

Brightpearl CEO Derek O’Carroll said: “Bringing our two teams together will help combine the retail strength of Brightpearl and the scale, brand and financial expertise of Sage."

In a statement, the Sage said that for the year ending December 2021, Brightpearl is expected to generate revenues of $27m (£20m), representing growth of around 50% compared to the prior year, and to achieve operating profit around the breakeven level.

The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in the US, and is expected to close in January 2022.

Steve Hare, Chief Executive Officer of Sage, commented: “Sage’s purpose is to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive. Together, Sage and Brightpearl will remove the barriers that hold back retailers and wholesalers, streamlining their systems and enabling them to focus on growth. I’m delighted to welcome Brightpearl, its management team and colleagues to Sage, and look forward to executing on our strategic priorities together and delivering accelerated growth.”

Writing on linkedIn, former Co-founder Andrew Mulvenna said: “This is a fantastic end to a chapter started 14 years ago when Chris Tanner and I started the business with the vision to help every small retailer digitise their data and workflows and embrace omni-channel retail and become one of the success stories of tomorrow…Our CEO Derek O'Carroll and team have been exceptional, and there are too many others to mention. Their fingerprints are also all over the success enjoyed today.”

Recommended Stories

  • I’ll have $5 million for retirement when I sell my dental practice next year – but my wife and kids don’t want me to retire

    See: I’m a 35-year-old father of four with $135,000 saved for retirement. Retirement can be an emotional time, usually for individuals leaving the workforce who felt their careers defined much of who they are, but sometimes also for the family. Your wife may have a lot of feelings associated with your retirement, and it’s important to keep her in the loop every step of the way, as you seem to have done so far.

  • FDA set to approve Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills within days

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the Omicron wave concerns hitting America, the outlook for COVID-19 treatments, and Walmart and CVS limiting purchases of at-home tests amid high demand.

  • Intel Comes Under Fire in China Over Xinjiang Labor Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is facing criticism in China after it asked suppliers not to use Xinjiang labor or products, threatening to ensnare the U.S. chipmaker in a dispute over human rights in the far western Chinese region. Most Read from BloombergOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateE

  • Intel tells unvaccinated workers they face unpaid leave

    Intel has told workers that unvaccinated people who don't get an exemption for religious or medical reasons will be on unpaid leave beginning in April.

  • American Workers Are Burned Out, and Bosses Are Struggling to Respond

    Workplace stress is rampant and resignations have risen. Employers are struggling to stop employees from leaving and to boost morale. Some are trying four-day workweeks, mandatory vacation days and other new ways of working.

  • ‘Like a freeway in traffic’: America’s busiest ports choked by a pandemic holiday

    Climbing consumer sales, worker shortages and a slowdown of transportation hubs created a supply chain crisis, leading to container-clogged dockyards Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images The holiday season at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, America’s busiest shipping complex, has always been hectic. But 2021 is a year unlike any other. A pandemic-induced buying boom and supply chain crisis led to an unpr

  • Confronting Inflation, Biden Administration Turns to Oil Industry It Once Shunned

    The administration has been calling for more output to rein in gasoline prices, but producers say its climate-change focus is a brake on more drilling.

  • The Worst Mistake DigitalOcean Investors Can Make Right Now

    Shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have performed amazingly well in 2021, but recently, they have started to slide. Share price performance, however, has not been indicative of business performance. As a matter of fact, DigitalOcean has been executing extremely well.

  • Germany Is Closing Half of Its Reactors at Worst Possible Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to close almost half of its nuclear power capacity before the end of the year, putting further strain on European grids already coping with one of the worst energy crunches in the region’s history.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronOmicron Becomes Dominant U.S. Strain With 73% of Covid CasesTurkish Lira Swings After Its Biggest Rally in 38 YearsBilly Joel NYC Show Going Ahead; Quebec Closures: Virus UpdateS&P 500 Has Bigges

  • Chinese Firms Continue to Go Metaverse Despite Government Warnings

    Chinese tech firm applications for metaverse trademarks surge in recent months. Approvals of these applications may be less forthcoming, however.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for January 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Stock buybacks set record in Q3, led by Apple, Meta, Google

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the $235.6 billion in S&P 500 buybacks in the third quarter, led by Big Tech companies like Apple, Meta, and Google.

  • U.S. faces tough choices in 2022 on mines for electric-vehicle metals

    The United States has enough reserves of lithium, copper and other metals to build millions of its own electric vehicles (EVs), but rising opposition to new mines may force the country to rely on imports and delay efforts to electrify the nation's automobiles. The tension underscores the dilemma facing the United States going into 2022, a year in which U.S. policymakers hope to see groundbreakings on a raft of EV manufacturing facilities from Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and others. President Joe Biden signaled earlier this year he prefers to rely on allies for EV metals, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists.

  • People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exact Salaries, And It's Super Eye-Opening

    "$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›

  • Bitcoin Mining Profitability Starts Falling After Stellar Year: Research

    The end of 2021′s crypto mining gold rush may have just started.

  • The BMW effect: Can the Triad experience similar benefits with Toyota?

    The arrival first of Michelin and then BMW transformed the Upstate of South Carolina's psyche, and then its economy. Can the Toyota's battery manufacturing plant similarly rev up the Triad?

  • /R E P E A T -- Power Metals Announces Agreement with Sinomine/

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Sinomine Agreement") with Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Limited ("Sinomine") which provides for an equity financing and an agreement to negotiate an offtake agreement with Sinomine. The parties initially entered into a letter of intent in September 2020.

  • Iron Ore’s Heady Days Are Fading as China’s Growth Engine Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s rarely been a year like it. Most Read from BloombergOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s Riskiest Housing MarketsIron ore, a barometer for the Chinese economy and driver of the Australian dollar, is probably having it

  • Hynix Wins China’s Approval to Take Over Intel’s Memory Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have green-lit SK Hynix Inc.’s $9 billion acquisition of Intel Corp.’s Nand storage unit, clearing the way for a merger intended to shore up the Asian chipmaker’s position in the booming memory market.Most Read from BloombergOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus