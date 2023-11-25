Sage Group (LON:SGE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.1275

The board of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 5.4% on the 9th of February to £0.1275, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.121. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Sage Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last payment made up 93% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 112.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 46% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Sage Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.107, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.193. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.1% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Sage Group's EPS has declined at around 5.4% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Sage Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Sage Group's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Sage Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Sage Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

