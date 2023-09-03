Sage Group (LON:SGE) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Sage Group (LON:SGE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sage Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£342m ÷ (UK£3.8b - UK£1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Sage Group has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Software industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sage Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sage Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sage Group Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sage Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Sage Group. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 89% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Sage Group, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

