Sage Growth Partners Announce Key Marketing Promotions

BALTIMORE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, has announced two key staff promotions designed to provide expanded strategic support for ongoing national growth and recent client acquisition.

Aubrey Westgate has been named vice president of account services. In this role, she will have direct oversight of the firm's client account team and writing staff. Previously, she was serving as the firm's managing account director, B2B sector. Prior to that, Aubrey was a senior account group director and a director of strategic accounts at the firm. Before joining SGP in 2018, Aubrey held editorial leadership roles with several national healthcare publications including, Physicians Practice Journal, Managed Healthcare Executive and Drug Topics. She is a graduate of Boston University, where she earned her degree in broadcast journalism.

Clara McLouth has been named senior director, creative services. Being promoted from her previous role as director of strategic accounts, Clara provides clients with a wealth of planning and website project management experience. Prior to joining SGP in 2021, she served in strategic account roles with Newhall Klein and Campbell Ewald. Clara is a graduate of the University of Michigan where she double majored in psychology and communication studies, and Wayne State University, where she earned her MBA.

"These promotions reflect our continued success and further provide us with an ability to ensure the highest level of day-to-day interaction and support for our clients across the country," said Boh Hatter, chief marketing officer and general manager of SGP's marketing practice. "Both Aubrey and Clara have been tremendous assets to our agency and their new roles will allow them to share their marketing talents and leadership abilities on an even greater level."

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as the National Minority Health Association, Progeny Health, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Vocera, Livongo, and iN2L + LifeLoop. For more information visit sage-growth.com.

