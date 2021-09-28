U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

Sage Growth Partners CEO Dan D'Orazio to Speak as Featured Faculty Panelist at Digital Pharma East 2021 Event

·2 min read

Industry leader to share insights on Integrating Digital Support to Enhance the Patient Journey

BALTIMORE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital patient engagement continues to be a growing strategic initiative and impactful value driver for pharma companies. If done right, digital solutions and strategic partnerships can become critical components of a comprehensive patient-care platform that connects patients to healthcare services and supports them throughout their journey.

Dan D&#39;Orazio, CEO - Sage Growth Partners
Dan D'Orazio, CEO - Sage Growth Partners

On September 30, Digital Pharma East, the largest and most innovative digital marketing event for life sciences, will feature Dan D'Orazio as part of a guest faculty panel that also includes Omri Shor, CEO, Medisafe and Abby Reynolds, VP, Client Services, Pleio.

D'Orazio, CEO of Sage Growth Partners, will be sharing his knowledge and expertise in creating economic impact models that help pharma companies better understand the value of investing in digital solutions, and the use cases that underlay the continued growth of digital platforms within the pharma industry. Sage Growth Partners recently partnered with Medisafe to create an economic impact model that demonstrates the potential value for pharma companies that embrace such a next-generation digital solution.

"The opportunity for pharma to support their patients and clinicians with digital platforms is huge and can have a large impact on their revenues. That said, it is critical for pharma to understand the core use cases they want to impact and be able to quantify the value associated with each of them. The creation of an economic impact model is central to ensuring aligned goals and expectations for these investments in digital platforms," said D'Orazio.

The Digital Pharma East event is being held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, from September 28-30.

About Sage Growth Partners.
Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as Pyx Health, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, Olive, and iN2L.

For More Information
John Gonda
616-309-4888
jgonda@sage-growth.com

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Sage Growth Partners)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sage-growth-partners-ceo-dan-dorazio-to-speak-as-featured-faculty-panelist-at-digital-pharma-east-2021-event-301386883.html

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners

