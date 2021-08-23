Sage Growth Partners Expands Marketing Team with Four New Hires

National healthcare consulting and marketing firm makes strategic hires to accommodate new client growth and increasing demand for services

BALTIMORE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced four new hires to support significant national client growth in its marketing practice.

Lisa Long has joined the firm as a senior healthcare writer. She previously served as a healthcare content manager and writer for Vanguard Communications, and also held marketing and brand roles with HealthONE Physician Services Group and the University of Phoenix Schools of Nursing and Healthcare Administration. Lisa is a graduate of the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism.

Clara (Jones) McLouth, MBA has joined the firm as a marketing account lead. Clara, who brings a wealth of account planning and website project management experience to SGP, previously held strategic account roles with Newhall Klein and Campbell Ewald. During her career, she has also worked on several diversity and inclusion initiatives for clients. Clara is a graduate of Wayne State University and the University of Michigan.

Kaleigh Teskey has joined the firm as a senior account group director. An accomplished marketing leader and detail-oriented project manager, she previously served as an integrated marketing communications manager for Masimo, a global medical technology company that develops innovative patient monitoring technologies and devices. Prior to that she was an account manager with Orange Label, where she led the agency's healthcare account for Dameron Hospital. Kaleigh is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Rania Tirari has joined the firm as a new digital marketing manager. An experienced digital marketer with a background in building successful digital campaigns and strategies for clients, Rania previously served as a digital marketing specialist for Visiting Angels, a national home care agency, and also held a similar role for national corporate housing provider BridgeStreet. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.

"Sage is experiencing unprecedented demand for our branding, patient acquisition, public relations, and website development services," said Boh Hatter chief marketing officer and general manager of SGP's marketing practice. "We continue to attract remarkably talented people. Lisa, Clara, Kaleigh, and Rania will ensure we continue to meet the growing demand while delivering outstanding services and results."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD, and serves clients such as the National Minority Health Association, Progeny Health, Pyx Health, Philips Healthcare, U.S. Renal Care, Quest Diagnostics, Vocera, Livongo, Olive, iN2L, and Aperture. For more information visit sage-growth.com.

