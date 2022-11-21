U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Sage Growth Partners Recognized as Platinum Winner for Best Website in the 2022 eHealthcare Leadership Awards

·3 min read

Annual awards program recognizes best overall healthcare websites and digital communications initiatives from more than 1,000 entries

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Sage Growth Partners)
Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Sage Growth Partners)

BALTIMORE, November 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, has been recognized by the eHealthcare Leadership Awards as Best Website Design Platinum Winner for their work on the Rhythm Management Group corporate website. The Platinum designation is the highest category honor awarded.

Our clients are the strength of our agency, and it is an honor to deliver award-winning work on their behalf.

For 23 years, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards have honored organizations for creating the very best websites, digital communications, and business improvement initiatives. The awards program, which draws more than 1,000 entries, exclusively recognizes the work of healthcare organizations, online health companies, pharmaceutical/medical equipment firms, agencies/suppliers, and business improvement initiatives.

SGP's entry for Rhythm received national accolades from a panel of 114 independent judges, who evaluated the website on a variety of criteria.

As a forward-thinking healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, SGP is uniquely positioned to solve complex problems, build successful brands, and actualize growth opportunities throughout the industry. From proprietary sales tools and marketing strategies, to integrated digital campaigns and brand identity programs, SGP enjoys deeply embedded relationships with its clients.

"Sage Growth Partners continues to be an exceptional and reliable marketing resource for Rhythm Management Group," said Andrea Clark, senior vice-president of sales and marketing. "We are very proud of our new website, and this award is a direct reflection of the collaborative and creative partnership we have developed over the years with Sage."

The SGP team possesses deep healthcare subject matter expertise, providing insights and strategies that translate into effective campaigns and award-winning brand assets such as websites.

"Dynamic and engaging websites continue to be an effective differentiator for companies operating in healthcare's competitive marketplace," said Boh Hatter, chief marketing officer, Sage Growth Partners. "We are grateful to once again be nationally recognized for our creative development and technical website capabilities. Our clients are the strength of our agency, and it is an honor to deliver award-winning work on their behalf."

For more information on the 2022 eHealthcare Leadership Awards, visit https://ehealthcareawards.com/ .

About Sage Growth Partners
Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, the National Minority Health Association, Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Livongo, and Syft. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

For More Information
John Gonda
616-309-4888
jgonda@sage-growth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sage-growth-partners-recognized-as-platinum-winner-for-best-website-in-the-2022-ehealthcare-leadership-awards-301683698.html

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners

