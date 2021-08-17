U.S. markets closed

Sage Park, Inc. Names Tom Stenglein Chief Operations Officer

·2 min read

Accomplished industry executive and operational leader brings extensive company transformation and sustainable growth experience

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Sage Park, Inc. ("Sage Park"), a global, operations focused acquisition group, today announced it has appointed Tom Stenglein as Chief Operations Officer effective August 15th. Stenglein, a distinguished executive of publicly-traded, private equity-backed and family-owned businesses, joins Sage Park from Ascent Global Logistics, where he was CEO until joining Sage Park in August 2021.

"We look forward to adding someone of Tom's caliber, credentials and leadership capabilities" said Rob Joubran, Sage Park's Chairman and CEO. "Tom is an operations excellence specialist who is well-known for his work driving acquisition integration, portfolio operations, innovation, and sustainable growth. His depth of experience, combined with his character and leadership, uniquely position him as our organization grows into its next chapter."

"I am thrilled to lead Sage Park's portfolio company operations as we continue to expand," said Stenglein. "Throughout my career, I've helped transform businesses across industries and market sectors through driving improved performance. I look forward to working closely with Rob Joubran and Sage Park's outstanding team, portfolio companies and their management teams going forward."

Tom has spent the past two decades leading organizations through transformative operational change in evolving environments. Tom was most recently CEO of Ascent Global Logistics, a leader in third party logistics. Prior to that he was the CEO of Active On-Demand where he led the company through transformation during two ownership regimes. Tom also spent twenty-two years in a variety of positions in operational and finance leadership with Kodak. During this time, he was selected to be the Chief Financial Officer of Truesense Imaging, a private equity held spin-out from Kodak in late 2011.

About Sage Park, Inc.
Sage Park is an acquisition group focused on operational excellence and is renowned for the value creation we deliver for our businesses. We invest tremendous time and energy to facilitate operational improvements, business strategies, direction, and growth. By aligning acquisition expertise with operational proficiency, we create additional value through acquisitions of corporate and private divestitures.

Media Contact:
Brian Perrault, Sage Park
Tel: (615) 637-8032
bperrault@sagepark.com

SOURCE: Sage Park



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660177/Sage-Park-Inc-Names-Tom-Stenglein-Chief-Operations-Officer

