Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. to Announce its Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 15, 2021

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) will release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The Company will also hold an earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST in Toronto (11:00 a.m. AST in Barbados and Trinidad, 10:00 a.m. EST in Jamaica).

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, visit the Company's website at www.sagicor.com, under the tab "Investor Relations." The conference call is also available by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 (North American toll free) or 08006522435 (United Kingdom) or 1-866-290-2216 (Barbados) or 1-800-207-8221 (Trinidad), passcode 39606693. A replay will also be available until December 16, 2021 by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (North American toll free), passcode 606693#. A transcript of the call will also be made available on www.sagicor.com.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c9812.html