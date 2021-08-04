U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.11
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5050
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,799.30
    +1,357.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.06
    +50.30 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. to Announce its Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 13, 2021

·1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO and BARBADOS, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Company will also hold an earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST in Toronto (11:00 a.m. AST in Barbados and Trinidad, 10:00 a.m. EST in Jamaica).

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, visit the Company's website at www.sagicor.com, under the tab "Investor Relations." The conference call is also available by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 (North American toll free) or 08006522435 (United Kingdom) or 1-866-290-2216 (Barbados) or 1-800-207-8221 (Trinidad), passcode 18719792. The replay will be available until September 17, 2021 by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (North American toll free), passcode 719792#. A transcript of the call will also be made available on www.sagicor.com.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c8506.html

