Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Appointment of Bart Catmull as Chief Risk Officer

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (Sagicor) announces that Mr. Bart Catmull, previously President and COO of its U.S. subsidiary, has assumed the role of Group Chief Risk Officer, effective October 25, 2021. He is replacing Mr. Andy Gallagher, who has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Risk Officer of Sagicor Reinsurance Bermuda Limited (SRBL), Sagicor's affiliate reinsurance subsidiary.

Mr. Catmull will be responsible for coordinating the Enterprise Risk Management functions across the Sagicor Group, and will also develop Sagicor's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework across all territories. Mr. Catmull's background as a CPA, former CFO, and operational head, coupled with his long tenure with Sagicor of over 22 years, makes him well qualified to lead Sagicor's risk functions and integrate ESG matters into Sagicor's overall strategic direction.

Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Dodridge Miller commented, "As a market-leading financial services company in the Caribbean with a rapidly growing presence in the United States, we are uniquely qualified to advance sustainability and other ESG principles across the Group. This announcement is just another step in our continued Sagicor vision of 'improving the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate'."

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

