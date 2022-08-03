Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Appointment of Group Chief Risk Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor") today announced the appointment of Lynda Gauthier as Group Chief Risk Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer effective August 2, 2022.

Lynda joins from Royal Bank of Canada where she spent the last 18 years of her career. Through her time with the organization she held progressively senior positions across Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Group Risk Management in both Canada and the U.S. Most recently, Lynda was Vice President, Governance and Reporting, where she was responsible for leading the development of risk reports to the board, senior management, regulators, and the financial community. She also led various advancements of risk governance, controls, and policies to drive greater operational effectiveness. Lynda also oversaw the early development of RBC's climate-related risk efforts.

Lynda holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business, and a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University. Lynda is chair of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee of Swim Drink Fish, an organization focused on creating swimmable, drinkable, and fishable waters for everyone, and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for Women United, a member of United Way.

Dodridge Miller, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Lynda is an accomplished financial services executive and we welcome her to the Sagicor family. The Group will greatly benefit from Lynda's strong skills and experience in risk along with her leadership in sustainability as we further advance our environmental, social and governance framework."

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

