Sagimet Biosciences Insiders Added US$821.7k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sagimet Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Beth Seidenberg for US$750k worth of shares, at about US$16.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.43). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Sagimet Biosciences insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$13.43. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Sagimet Biosciences Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Sagimet Biosciences insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, CEO, President & Director David Happel bought US$64k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Sagimet Biosciences insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$6.8m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sagimet Biosciences Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Sagimet Biosciences stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Sagimet Biosciences (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

