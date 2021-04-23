U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Sagimet to Present Phase 2 Data on Lead Candidate TVB-2640 at The International Liver Congress™ 2021 (EASL)

·2 min read

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagimet Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a portfolio of internally-discovered, selective fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors, announced today that additional clinical and biomarker research on its lead product candidate, currently being evaluated as a potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will be shared via a poster presentation at The International Liver Congress™ 2021 (EASL), which will be held virtually from June 23-26, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Sagimet Biosciences)

Marie O'Farrell, PhD, will present results from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of TVB-2640 in NASH patients in the poster entitled "Analysis of non-invasive biomarker tests in the Phase 2 FASCINATE-1 Study of FASN Inhibitor TVB-2640."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title:

Analysis of non-invasive biomarker tests in the Phase 2 FASCINATE-1 Study of FASN Inhibitor TVB-2640. Abstract #1112



Presenter:

Marie O'Farrell, PhD, Vice President, Research and Development, Sagimet Biosciences



Date:

Wednesday to Saturday, June 23-26, 2021

TVB-2640 is a wholly-owned, oral, selective inhibitor of FASN, a key enzyme involved in the production of saturated fatty acids in the liver and other organs. FASN is also the only enzyme in the human body capable of converting metabolized sugars into palmitate. In patients with NASH, increased FASN-mediated palmitate synthesis in the liver is the source of three major drivers of the disease: excess accumulation of liver fat, inflammation and fibrosis.

About Sagimet
Sagimet Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of internally-discovered, selective FASN inhibitors for the treatment of several therapeutic areas of high unmet medical need including liver disease and specific cancers targeting dysfunctional metabolic pathways. The company has unique expertise in FASN biology and has created a pipeline of proprietary FASN inhibitors. www.sagimet.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sagimet-to-present-phase-2-data-on-lead-candidate-tvb-2640-at-the-international-liver-congress-2021-easl-301275757.html

SOURCE Sagimet Biosciences

  • Australia Policy Potency Sharpens as Iron Ore, Jobs Cut Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian central bank’s bond-buying program is set to become more influential as 10-year high iron ore prices combined with a hiring spree narrow the budget deficit and reduce government debt financing needs.Iron ore was trading over $180 a ton this week, reflecting China’s massive demand as its economy leads the global recovery from Covid-19. The Australian government based its revenue projections on expectations prices would to fall to $55 a ton by the end of September. Unemployment was expected to average 7.25% over the fiscal year, yet in March it had already fallen to 5.6%.The fiscal shortfall for the 12 months ending June 30 could be half the A$198 billion ($153 billion) deficit forecast in December, due to the better-than-expected revenue receipts and less expenditure on welfare. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is due to announce his fiscal 2022 blueprint on May 11, which will contain the latest estimates for the current year.The stronger position of Australia’s books means that the government won’t need to issue as many bonds to bridge the fiscal shortfall. That also aids the Reserve Bank of Australia as its A$200 billion program will see it hold a greater proportion of debt, making monetary policy more effective.“It’s more bang for your buck,” said Phil Odonaghoe, an economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “For every bond that the RBA is now buying, it’s more influential on the yield curve and the currency than it otherwise would be because you’re buying that fixed amount from a smaller supply of bonds in the market.”Odonaghoe last month -- before the latest leg up in iron ore prices and leg down in the jobless rate -- estimated the budget could narrow to as little as A$100 billion in the current fiscal year. The relentless rise in the iron ore price is also likely to see the resource-rich Western Australia state record a budget surplus, he said.James McIntyre, economist for Australia and New Zealand at Bloomberg Economics, reckons the prevailing prices could add an additional A$40 billion to government revenue, accelerating the pace of fiscal consolidation.“A stronger than expected labor market recovery, coupled with a boost to profits from surging commodity prices, could see a major reduction in expected issuance, potentially amplifying the effectiveness of the RBA’s bond purchases,” he said.Stimulus DebateThe increased potency of monetary policy comes as debate emerges on whether the RBA will roll over its yield curve control on the three-year note to November 2024 from the current April 2024. Similarly, whether it will announce another round of quantitative easing once its second A$100 billion tranche ends in October.These questions were reignited after the central bank in Canada this week took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus in response to a stronger than expected performance.“The Bank of Canada’s taper is partly a reflection of lower bond issuance in their next fiscal year -- they had their budget delivered Monday night -- and there’s going to be a similar dynamic in Australia,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coronavirus: Where does the government borrow billions from?

    How does it work when a government wants to borrow money, and when does it have to pay it back?

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price, Dominance Slips; Ether Hits Fresh Record High Over $2.6K

    As BTC's price continues lower, one possible benefit is a decrease in the crypto's volatility.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed Trade but Bearish News Outweighing Bullish News

    Adding to the bearish sentiment was the progress on negotiations between Iran and world powers to resurrect the 2015 nuclear accord.

  • 21Shares Launching Stellar and Cardano ETPs on SIX Exchange

    The XLM and ADA vehicles will go live on Monday.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Bridgestone Nearing U.S. Deal, Narrows List to a Few Candidates

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgestone Corp. is on track to restore quarterly sales close to pre-pandemic levels in despite a global chip shortage, paving the way for a merger or acquisition this year, Chief Executive Officer Shuichi Ishibashi said.Demand is strong in the U.S., where Japanese tiremaker has narrowed its list of potential acquisition targets to a few information-technology firms, Ishibashi said in an interview Tuesday. Asked whether Bridgestone would upgrade its outlook, the CEO said that while he’s not supposed to comment ahead of an earnings announcement in May, it’s clear that the company is on a recovery path.Bridgestone, which is pushing into fleet management and connected car services, paid 910 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the telematics unit of Dutch navigation company TomTom NV in 2019. The next acquisition will probably be smaller than that, the CEO said. Asked about companies in North America with a business similarto TomTom, Ishibashi mentioned Geotab Inc., a Canadian provider of fleet-management software, but didn’t indicate whether they were in discussions.“The new and used car markets in the U.S. are doing very well,” Ishibashi said. “Demand is strong in the U.S. and China, two of the biggest auto consumers, and inventories are tight.”Automakers have explained to Bridgestone that plant halts due to a global chip shortage won’t last long and that production will recover in the latter half of the year, the CEO said. That’s causing tighter inventories for U.S. auto dealers. Although carmakers are trying to restore inventory levels, that’s probably not going as planned with the current semiconductor shortage, he said.The tiremaker plans to invest 700 billion yen ($6.5 billion) by 2023, with half being used for its growth strategy and restructuring, and the other half for partnerships, venture investing and merger and acquisitions, the CEO said. In April, Bridgestone said it will invest 10 billion yen in Japan’s Shimonoseki plant to renew its equipment.As a chair of an M&A team, comprised of five to six members, Ishibashi has said no to several plans, including solution businesses since the start of this year. It’s crucial to scrutinize whether a plan is financially sensible and what returns they’d get, he said.Bridgestone hasn’t always been aggressive in making deals in a bidding race. In 2015, then-CEO Masaaki Tsuya walked away from a bidding war with billionaire Carl Icahn over Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack, a U.S. auto parts and repair chain. The acquisition would have been a good fit for the Japanese tire maker, but not for the $1 billion-plus price tag that Icahn paid in an all-cash deal, Tsuya said in 2016.Bridgestone is well-positioned to do a merger or acquisition in terms of cash and is moving quickly with the decision, Ishibashi said. “Speed is crucial in the world of M&A,“ he said.Bridgestone is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on May 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop From Biden’s Proposed Tax Hikes Not Likely to Last, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk on Friday.

  • Gold Heads for Third Weekly Gain as Yields, Dollar Trend Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is headed for a third straight weekly gain as bond yields and the dollar continued their downtrend after surging at the start of the year.Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low, weighing on demand for haven assets and pushing bullion down from the highest in nine weeks. The metal did trim its loss after Bloomberg reported President Joe Biden would propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals, which hammered U.S. stocks.Gold is heading for a small weekly gain as U.S. bond yields continue to trend lower after rising in the first quarter, making the non-interest bearing metal more attractive. Also adding support is weakness in the dollar and a revival in consumer demand in Asia. Shipments from Switzerland to India and China rose last month, indicating renewed buying by the top consumers after a year on the sidelines.That’s unlikely to send prices higher in the long term though, for which gold relies on investment demand. Outflows from exchange-traded funds -- which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August -- have slowed but not stopped in recent weeks, while net-bullish bets on the metal by hedge funds on the Comex remain low.Spot gold added 0.3% to trade at $1,789.10 an ounce at 12:35 p.m. in London and is on track for 0.7% gain this week. Prices dropped 0.6% on Thursday after earlier rising to $1,797.93, the highest level since Feb. 25. Silver steadied and platinum advanced 1.8%. Palladium added 0.4%, closing in on the record price it set this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index retreated 0.3% is poised for a third weekly decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • When will more 'plus-up' payments arrive? Nearly 700,000 catch-up checks this week went to people who qualify for more stimulus money

    Some who filed 2020 income tax returns may qualify for more stimulus money now and the IRS is making those adjustments.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Buys Iconic Stoke Park for $79 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million, adding an iconic locale that’s been the setting for two James Bond films to its portfolio of tourism properties.A wholly owned unit of Reliance Industries will buy Stoke Park, which owns and manages a hotel, sports and leisure facilities in Buckinghamshire, for 57 million pounds ($79 million), according to an exchange filing late Thursday. The acquisition will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said.The property’s rolling golf course has been famous since James Bond played a game with Auric Goldfinger there in the 1964 blockbuster. Since then, the estate with the Georgian-era mansion set in the midst of 300 acres of parkland has also been a backdrop in productions like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and Netflix Inc.’s British Royal Family drama “The Crown”.In real life, its 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, 27-hole championshop golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens attracts wealthy tourists from across the world.The latest marquee acquisition for Indian billionaire Ambani’s retail-to-refining conglomerate marks its pivot toward consumer offerings and yet another high-profile British brand purchase. Reliance bought struggling U.K.-based toy store chain Hamleys in 2019 and is seeking to revive it.Flush with $27 billion in fresh capital after selling stakes in Reliance’s retail and digital units last year, Ambani is helming a transformation as he seeks to build consumer services into a equal-sized pillar for Reliance Industries, paring dependence on profits from its traditional oil refining business. Acquiring marquee global brands underscores that strategy.Private GardensAlthough the Stoke Park estate has a recorded history of over 900 years, it was used as a private residence until 1908, according to its official website.Ambani has a net worth of $71.5 billion, making him the 13th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The group “will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site,” Reliance said in the filing. Ambani’s conglomerate has equity holding in EIH Ltd., which runs the chain of five star Oberoi Hotels.Reliance has announced acquisitions worth $3.3 billion in the past four years, with 80% of it in the media, technology and telecom sectors, according to an April 23 report by Morgan Stanley. Last year, Reliance bought out IMG Worldwide LLC’s 50% stake in their India sports management joint venture, signaling commitment to its sports and entertainment businesses.The U.K. is emerging as a real estate hotspot for wealthy Indians. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world -- agreed to rent a property in Mayfair for about 50,000 pounds ($69,300) a week, a record for the exclusive London neighborhood, Bloomberg reported last month.(Updates with comments from Morgan Stanley in the 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreign Investors Are Exiting India. Here’s Where They’re Putting Their Assets.

    What seems apparent from stock-market performance is backed up flows data—investors are getting out of India in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases there.

  • The worst mistake you can make on a Zoom job interview: ‘It’s the first thing that occurs and it never goes well’

    As the class of 2021 plans to graduate next month, many college seniors are worried about landing a job amid the pandemic and an uncertain labor market.

  • I Went From 'Why Do I Own AT&T?' to 'Wow, Am I Glad I Own AT&T'

    For such a long time, I would scan my portfolio for something to get rid of -- this is something I do regularly in good times and in bad. I never like to hang on to stocks that don't perform for very long.

  • Biden Eyeing Tax Rate as High as 43.4% in Next Economic Package

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% to help pay for a raft of social spending that addresses long-standing inequality, according to people familiar with the proposal.For those earning $1 million or more, the new top rate, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for wealthy investors could be as high as 43.4%. The new marginal 39.6% rate would be an increase from the current base rate of 20%, the people said on the condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public.A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be kept in place, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than rates on some wage and salary income, they said.QuickTake: How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Might DoStocks slid the most in more than a month on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down 0.9% at the close. Ten-year Treasury yields fell to 1.54% from an intraday high of 1.59% before Bloomberg’s report.The proposal could reverse a long-standing provision of the tax code that taxes returns on investment lower than on labor. Biden campaigned on equalizing the capital gains and income tax rates for wealthy individuals, saying it’s unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, asked about the capital-gains plan at a press briefing Thursday, said, “we’re still finalizing what the pay-fors look like.” Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of the tax increases to fund social spending in the forthcoming “American Families Plan.”Other measures that the administration has discussed in recent weeks include enhancing the estate tax for the wealthy. Biden has warned that those earning over $400,000 can expect to pay more in taxes. The White House has already rolled out plans for corporate tax hikes, which go to fund the $2.25 trillion infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan.”Republicans have insisted on retaining the 2017 tax cuts implemented by former President Donald Trump, and argued that the current capital-gains framework encourages saving and promotes future economic growth.“It’s going to cut down on investment and cause unemployment,” Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee and former chair of that panel, said of the Biden capital-gains plan. He lauded the result of the 2017 tax cuts, and said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”GOP lawmakers on Thursday called for repurposing previously appropriated, unused pandemic-relief funds to help pay for their counteroffer infrastructure plan. The group underlined opposition to tax hikes, other than a potential revamp of the levies that go toward highway funding in a way that would cover electric vehicles.Earlier: GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure PlanBiden will detail the American Families Plan in a joint address to Congress on April 28. It is set to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $300 a month for young children or $250 for those six and older.Biden’s proposal to equalize the tax rates for wage and capital gains income for high earners would greatly curb the favorable tax treatment on so-called carried interest, which is the cut of profits on investments taken by private equity and hedge fund managers.The plan would effectively end carried interest benefits for fund managers making more than $1 million, because they wouldn’t be able to pay lower capital gains rates on their earnings. Those earning less than $1 million may be able to still claim the tax break, unless Biden repeals the tax provision entirely.The capital gains increase would raise $370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center based on Biden’s campaign platform.For $1 million earners in high-tax states, rates on capital gains could be above 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could be as high as 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.Democrats have said current capital gains rates largely help top earners who get their income through investments rather than in the form of wages, resulting in lower tax rates for wealthy people than those they employ.Capital gains taxes are paid when an asset is sold, and are applied to the amount of appreciation on the asset from when it was bought to when it is sold.Congressional Democrats have separately proposed a series of changes to capital-gains taxation, including imposing the levies annually instead of when they are sold.“There ought to be equal treatment for wages and wealth,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who’s the chamber’s top tax-writer, told reporters in a phone briefing Thursday. “On the Finance Committee we will be ready to raise whatever sums the Senate Democratic caucus thinks are necessary.”(Updates with market close in fourth paragraph, carried interest background in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Sales have a good deal further to fall’: Property prices see record growth, but existing-home sales decline

    The numbers: Existing-home sales declined for the second straight month, reflecting the challenges buyers continue to face in the competitive real-estate market. Existing home-sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 6.01 million in March, the National Association of Realtors reported. “The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in the report.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.