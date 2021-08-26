U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Sai Life Sciences becomes a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

·2 min read

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO/ CDMO), today announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest sustainability initiative. As a signatory, Sai Life Sciences has committed itself to adopting the Ten Principles of the UNGC on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, reinforcing the company's commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Sai Life Sciences Logo
Sai Life Sciences Logo

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "As we pursue our vision and business growth, we consciously integrate our social, environmental and governance responsibilities. We have committed ourselves to implement Ten Principles of the UNGC and to make them part of the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our company. This will help us in strengthening our sustainability agenda and also accelerate our progress towards achieving our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

Over the past two years, Sai Life Sciences has made significant investments and progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda as part of its organizational transformation initiative, Sai Nxt. Some of the notable highlights:

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialisation of complex small molecules. For over two decades, Sai Life Sciences has consistently delivered high-quality, cost-effective solutions to its diverse customers spanning biotechs, small, mid and large pharma. Today, it has over 2200 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com.

SOURCE Sai Life Sciences

