SAI.TECH To Host and Stream First Bitcoin Heat Day Events

First Bitcoin Heat Day is to be held in New York City by SAI.TECH in memory of Satoshi's prediction 12 years ago

SINGAPORE, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI" or the "Company", NASDAQ: SAI), a global energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates Bitcoin mining, heating, and power industries, today announced that it will host the first ‘Bitcoin Heat Day’ offline gathering event in New York City on August 9th, 2022.



About Bitcoin Heat Day

Bitcoin Heat Day is in memory of Satoshi’s prediction about Bitcoin heat posted on https://Bitcointalk.org/ on August 9th,2010 --"Bitcoin generation should end up where it's cheapest. Maybe that will be in cold climates where there's electric heat, where it would be essentially free."

This prediction inspired SAI.TECH’s founder and CEO Arthur Lee to establish SAI.TECH who is dedicating to realize Satoshi's vision. After 12 years from Satoshi’s predication, SAI.TECH now has become a leading industry player to reshape Bitcoin mining and heating industry with its unique capability that recovers over 90% of waste heat generated from mining chips, with its deep know-how and advanced technologies in liquid cooling.

SAI.TECH is honored to announce it will host the first ‘Bitcoin Heat Day’ gathering event during 2:00-5:00PM on Tuesday, August 9th at 1 hotel Central Park, 1414 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019.

Offline Gathering Event Agenda:

2:00-2:15PM: Welcome Remark, by SAI.TECH CEO & Founder Arthur Lee. In addition, he will announce major corporate developments of SAI.TECH and advancements in SAI’s liquid cooling and heat recovery technologies and solutions.





2:15-3:15PM: Keynote Speech:

- A Deep Dive into Bitcoin Heat and its Recovery Potential

- Major Bitcoin Heat Recovery Technologies and Players

- Envision a World with Bitcoin Mining and Bitcoin Heat





3:15-3:30PM: Tea Break





3:30:4:30PM: Round Table: The ESG Impact of Bitcoin Heat Recovery, hosted by SAI.TECH ESG Director Suwan Long





4:30-5:00PM: Guests Networking

"The energy consumption of Bitcoin mining has always been a controversial topic," said Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAI.TECH, "The mission of SAI is to provide innovative technologies and solutions to lead a future of sustainable Bitcoin mining by integrating three traditional industries with our unique capability, pushing forward the progress of a better world with Bitcoin and Bitcoin heat. With such vision in mind, we are looking forward to meeting you in New York to share with you the most updated news and analysis on global chip heating innovation, discuss how the industry can collaborate to make a real difference."

Along with the offline gathering, SAI.TECH is also organizing a series of online discussion panels with major Bitcoin mining industry players, stakeholders, scholars, and investors to discuss the future of sustainable Bitcoin mining and its waste heat recovery potential.

For more information of both the offline gathering event and online discussion panels, please follow the Bitcoin Heat Day featured Twitter account:@Bitcoinheatday. To sign up for the Bitcoin Heat Day events, please click Bitcoin Heat Day Sign up to submit registration form and get updates.

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the Bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the Bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/ .

