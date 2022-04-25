Saia Expands to Meet Customer Demand; Opens Terminal in West Virginia

Saia, Inc.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened its newest terminal near Parkersburg, West Virginia. This is the second terminal the carrier has opened this year and is the first terminal for the company in the state. Parkersburg is part of the Mid-Ohio Valley and is home to many important industries including manufacturing, education and healthcare. This newest location will allow Saia to offer its customers more direct coverage as demand for its shipping services continues to grow.

"By opening this new terminal, we are now able to offer our customers more direct shipping points, along with exceptional service through increased efficiencies in our network because of faster transit times and decreased freight handling,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “We are excited to join the Parkersburg/Mineral Wells business community and help support economic growth in the area.”

Last year, Saia saw record growth. It continued to expand its network, opening seven new terminals and hiring nearly 1500 employees. During the first half of this year, the company expects to open five to six new facilities with planned openings of 10 to 15 new terminals by year’s end.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 178 terminals across the country and employs 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

