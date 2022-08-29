Saia LTL Freight Opens New Chicago-area Terminal

Saia, Inc.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in Franklin Park, Illinois. Saia is enhancing its operations in the Chicago market by opening this latest facility in an important transportation hub. The terminal will be the carrier’s fifth location in the Chicagoland area and the third facility it has opened in the state just this year.



“As the demand for shipping in Chicago, a major freight market for us, continues to grow, we’ll be able to support it,” said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. “We are focused on expanding our presence in the area by multiplying our operations through increased doors, manpower, and equipment - all to better serve our customers.”

The new terminal is the largest facility Saia has opened to date this year. With 100 employees, substantial investments were made to modernize the terminal, which will support the local economy through jobs and by providing transportation services to hundreds of shippers operating throughout the customer-dense region.

“An investment like this brings us closer to the shipper, which supports our ‘Customer First’ core value, and it allows us to better service the market and create more flexibility in our operations,” stated Ramu. “Saia’s outstanding service, in each additional location, is an indication of the support we’ve received from our customers and the success of our expansion strategy.”

Beyond this opening, there are additional terminals slated to open across the Midwest through the year end.

Saia is seeking to hire several employees, including drivers and dockworkers as well as office and sales personnel, for the new O’Hare location. Additionally, Saia is hiring new team members to fill open positions at other locations as well. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about all available jobs and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 183 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Public Relations

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com



