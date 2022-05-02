Saia Reports Record First Quarter Results
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2022 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $2.98 compared to $1.40 in the first quarter of 2021.
Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:
First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021 Results
Revenue was $661.2 million, a 36.6% increase
Operating income was $103.4 million, a 112.4% increase
Operating ratio of 84.4 compared to 89.9
LTL shipments per workday increased 5.7%
LTL tonnage per workday increased 9.5%
LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 21.4%
LTL revenue per shipment rose 25.7% to $329.30
“First quarter results include record quarterly revenue along with a record first quarter operating ratio of 84.4,” said Saia, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe. “Weather is always unpredictable in the first couple of months of the year, and while I would describe this year as pretty typical, I was particularly pleased with our ability to quickly restore network fluidity after storm events in January and February,” added Mr. Holzgrefe.
“Our record financial results highlight solid business activity across our customer base and our ability to provide outstanding service to our customers. Revenue per shipment excluding fuel surcharges grew by nearly 20% in the quarter, reflecting strong pricing, as well as a benefit from heavier average shipment weight and a slightly longer average length of haul,” said Mr. Holzgrefe.
“We have opened two new terminals this year, and our opening pace will accelerate now that winter weather is behind us,” said Holzgrefe. “I would anticipate another four terminal openings will be completed by the end of the second quarter and we are still anticipating opening a total of 10 to 15 new locations in 2022,” concluded Mr. Holzgrefe.
Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “Our results continue to reflect the success we are having as we execute on our plan to raise our value proposition to our customers. As we add locations and get closer to our customers, we offer better coverage and a premium level of service. Our ability to provide this premium service enables us to charge a commensurate premium rate and is key to not only overcoming inflationary costs we face, but also to improving margins to continue the investments in our Company and our employees,” concluded Mr. Col.
Financial Position and Capital Expenditures
Total debt was $44.9 million at March 31, 2022, and we ended the quarter with $141.3 million of cash on hand. This compares to total debt of $66.0 million and $53.3 million of cash on hand at March 31, 2021.
Net capital expenditures were $45.4 million during the first three months of 2022. This compares to $25.4 million in net capital expenditures during the first three months of 2021. In 2022, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be in excess of $500 million.
Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 178 terminals with service across 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
141,325
$
106,588
Accounts receivable, net
322,343
276,755
Prepaid expenses and other
46,998
32,912
Total current assets
510,666
416,255
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:
Cost
2,162,492
2,144,528
Less: accumulated depreciation
890,927
864,074
Net property and equipment
1,271,565
1,280,454
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
103,892
107,781
OTHER ASSETS
46,226
40,760
Total assets
$
1,932,349
$
1,845,250
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
130,163
$
114,010
Wages and employees' benefits
62,125
73,109
Other current liabilities
106,471
93,268
Current portion of long-term debt
18,373
19,396
Current portion of operating lease liability
21,989
21,565
Total current liabilities
339,121
321,348
OTHER LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt, less current portion
26,506
31,008
Operating lease liability, less current portion
84,062
88,409
Deferred income taxes
122,106
124,137
Claims, insurance and other
69,064
60,015
Total other liabilities
301,738
303,569
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
26
26
Additional paid-in capital
267,745
274,633
Deferred compensation trust
(5,480
)
(4,101
)
Retained earnings
1,029,199
949,775
Total stockholders' equity
1,291,490
1,220,333
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,932,349
$
1,845,250
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
2022
2021
OPERATING REVENUE
$
661,216
$
484,074
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits
289,463
244,437
Purchased transportation
78,248
45,031
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies
122,771
84,901
Operating taxes and licenses
16,573
14,338
Claims and insurance
10,736
11,480
Depreciation and amortization
39,952
35,372
Loss (gain) from property disposals, net
24
(199
)
Total operating expenses
557,767
435,360
OPERATING INCOME
103,449
48,714
NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):
Interest expense
692
852
Other, net
235
(131
)
Nonoperating expenses, net
927
721
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
102,522
47,993
Income tax expense
23,098
10,702
NET INCOME
$
79,424
$
37,291
Average common shares outstanding - basic
26,391
26,285
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
26,670
26,671
Basic earnings per share
$
3.01
$
1.42
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.98
$
1.40
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
95,961
$
60,971
Net cash provided by operating activities
95,961
60,971
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(46,259
)
(25,568
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
883
180
Net cash used in investing activities
(45,376
)
(25,388
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net
–
–
Proceeds from stock option exercises
907
3,678
Shares withheld for taxes
(11,230
)
(6,350
)
Other financing activity
(5,525
)
(4,959
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(15,848
)
(7,631
)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
34,737
27,952
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
106,588
25,308
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
141,325
$
53,260
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
First Quarter
%
Amount/Workday
%
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Workdays
64
63
Operating ratio
84.4
%
89.9
%
LTL tonnage (1)
1,387
1,247
11.2
21.67
19.79
9.5
LTL shipments (1)
1,962
1,826
7.4
30.65
28.99
5.7
LTL revenue/cwt.
$
23.29
$
19.18
21.4
LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges
$
19.28
$
16.68
15.6
LTL revenue/shipment
$
329.30
$
261.96
25.7
LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges
$
272.58
$
227.82
19.6
LTL pounds/shipment
1,414
1,366
3.5
LTL length of haul (2)
915
904
1.2
(1)
In thousands.
(2)
In miles.
Note:
LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.