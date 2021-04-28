U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,803.00
    -80.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,930.25
    -22.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.50
    -9.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.55
    +0.61 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.60
    -12.20 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    -0.44 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2077
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.51
    -0.13 (-0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8980
    +0.2080 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,862.28
    -252.72 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,287.83
    +50.92 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,974.21
    +29.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Saia Reports Record First Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saia, Inc.
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2021 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.40 compared to $1.06 in the first quarter of 2020.

Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:

First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020 Results

  • Revenue was $484.1 million, a 8.4% increase

  • Operating income was $48.7 million, a 25.6% increase

  • Operating ratio of 89.9 compared to 91.3

  • LTL shipments per workday increased 2.6%

  • LTL tonnage per workday increased 5.3%

  • LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 5.6%

  • LTL revenue per shipment rose 8.4% to $261.96

First quarter effective tax rate was 22.3% compared to 23.7% in the same period last year.

“Though first quarter results were impacted by severe winter weather in February, overall I am satisfied with how we handled the disruption to our network and delivered record first quarter revenue, operating income and operating ratio,” said Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Frederick Holzgrefe. “For several days in mid-February we had about one-third of our network either closed or with limited operations as a result of severe winter weather which blanketed a good portion of the central U.S. Some business was undoubtedly lost during those days, but our operations team responded very well to quickly get our network productivity back to pre-storm levels,” added Holzgrefe.

“March results include some catch-up activity, but business trends improved as well and we were able to post revenue growth of 8.4% for the quarter and a sub-90% operating ratio for the third consecutive quarter,” said Holzgrefe. “Our targeted pricing actions continue to yield positive outcomes and our revenue per shipment grew 8.4% in the quarter and is driving our margin improvement,” concluded Mr. Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col stated, “Record first quarter operating margins drove a 19% increase in operating cash flow and we exited the quarter with more than $53 million in cash on hand. In terms of other activity, we opened one new terminal in the first quarter and several others are in various stages of development, including a new terminal under construction in Northeast Atlanta, which we expect to open before the end of this year.”

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $66.0 million at March 31, 2021 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 1.3%. This compares to total debt of $235.8 million and net debt to total capital of 18.3% at March 31, 2020.

Net capital investments were $25.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. This compares to $102.7 million in net capital investments in the first quarter of 2020, which included equipment acquired with finance leases. In 2021, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be approximately $275 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501 referencing conference ID #2579097. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 170 terminals serving across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (6) cost and availability of insurance coverage, including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums, assume additional liability under its auto liability policy or be unable to obtain insurance coverage; (7) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (8) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (9) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (10) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (11) cost and availability of real property and revenue equipment; (12) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (13) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (14) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (15) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (16) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (17) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (18) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (19) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (20) dependence on key employees; (21) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (22) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (23) failure to make future acquisitions or to achieve acquisition synergies; (24) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (25) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (26) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (27) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (28) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (29) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health crisis or business disruptions that may arise from the COVID-19 pandemic in the future; (30) increasing investor and customer sensitivity to social and sustainability issues, including climate change; (31) anti-terrorism measures and terrorist events; (32) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (33) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; and (34) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT:

Saia, Inc.
Investor Relations
investors@saia.com
770.232.4088


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

53,260

$

25,308

Accounts receivable, net

242,895

216,899

Prepaid expenses and other

52,160

29,489

Total current assets

348,315

271,696

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:

Cost

1,918,279

1,901,244

Less: accumulated depreciation

796,511

765,217

Net property and equipment

1,121,768

1,136,027

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

111,737

113,715

OTHER ASSETS

28,765

27,336

Total assets

$

1,610,585

$

1,548,774

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

121,613

$

89,381

Wages and employees' benefits

49,007

55,392

Other current liabilities

95,247

90,184

Current portion of long-term debt

21,055

20,588

Current portion of operating lease liability

20,336

20,209

Total current liabilities

307,258

275,754

OTHER LIABILITIES:

Long-term debt, less current portion

44,962

50,388

Operating lease liability, less current portion

93,366

95,321

Deferred income taxes

121,144

119,818

Claims, insurance and other

46,237

46,205

Total other liabilities

305,709

311,732

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock

26

26

Additional paid-in capital

267,430

267,666

Deferred compensation trust

(3,669

)

(2,944

)

Retained earnings

733,831

696,540

Total stockholders' equity

997,618

961,288

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,610,585

$

1,548,774



Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

First Quarter

2021

2020

OPERATING REVENUE

$

484,074

$

446,396

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Salaries, wages and employees' benefits

244,437

238,645

Purchased transportation

45,031

30,059

Fuel, operating expenses and supplies

84,901

82,899

Operating taxes and licenses

14,338

14,396

Claims and insurance

11,480

10,421

Depreciation and amortization

35,372

32,590

Gain from property disposals, net

(199

)

(1,390

)

Total operating expenses

435,360

407,620

OPERATING INCOME

48,714

38,776

NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):

Interest expense

852

1,402

Other, net

(131

)

547

Nonoperating expenses, net

721

1,949

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

47,993

36,827

Income tax expense

10,702

8,716

NET INCOME

$

37,291

$

28,111

Average common shares outstanding - basic

26,285

26,070

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

26,671

26,492

Basic earnings per share

$

1.42

$

1.08

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.40

$

1.06



Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

First Quarter

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

60,971

$

51,267

Net cash provided by operating activities

60,971

51,267

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(25,568

)

(107,591

)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

180

4,915

Net cash used in investing activities

(25,388

)

(102,676

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net

104,140

Proceeds from stock option exercises

3,678

2,137

Shares withheld for taxes

(6,350

)

(3,404

)

Other financing activity

(4,959

)

(4,803

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(7,631

)

98,070

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

27,952

46,661

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

25,308

248

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

53,260

$

46,909



Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Information

For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

First Quarter

First Quarter

%

Amount/Workday

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Workdays

63

64

Operating ratio

89.9

%

91.3

%

LTL tonnage (1)

1,247

1,203

3.7

19.79

18.80

5.3

LTL shipments (1)

1,826

1,809

0.9

28.99

28.26

2.6

LTL revenue/cwt.

$

19.18

$

18.16

5.6

LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges

$

16.68

$

15.78

5.7

LTL revenue/shipment

$

261.96

$

241.61

8.4

LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges

$

227.82

$

209.92

8.5

LTL pounds/shipment

1,366

1,331

2.6

LTL length of haul (2)

904

848

6.6

(1

)

In thousands.

(2

)

In miles.

Note:

LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.


Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Stock Rises As March Quarter E-Commerce Growth Tops Expectations

    Shopify earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume for the March quarter topped analyst estimates. Shopify stock rose as e-commerce growth remained robust during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • General Electric reports smaller cash outflow, reaffirms 2021 outlook

    (Reuters) -General Electric's cash outflow was smaller than estimated in the first quarter even as its lucrative jet-engine business struggled with the pandemic-led collapse of air travel, driving down company revenue. The company also reaffirmed its full-year free cash flow and earnings per share outlook. Chief Executive Larry Culp said in an interview the company would update its outlook once it had a better idea how its aviation business would perform in the remainder of the year.

  • U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, but warns company lawyers

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei did not violate a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using it to help fight her extradition from Canada. But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings." Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court in New York after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

  • Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations that it engineered a complex fraud to sink an investment vehicle and profit on investors’ losses, after an appeals court revived the claims.The lawsuit, filed in 2018, claimed investors lost $1.8 billion in the Feb. 5, 2018, collapse of the market for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term Exchange Traded Notes, known as “XIV Notes,” a derivative investment that increased in value when the stock market was calm and decreased when it was volatile.Holders of the XIV notes profited inversely from changes in the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX Index, a measure of expected stock market volatility that’s often called Wall Street’s “fear index.”A group of investors led by Set Capital LLC alleged that they and others lost the money while Credit Suisse made $475 million. The suit also names as defendants two top executives at the bank and Janus Henderson Group PLC, which placed and marketed the XIV notes.Credit Suisse declined to comment on the ruling. Janus Henderson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.A federal judge in New York dismissed the case in September 2019, ruling that Set Capital had failed to plausibly claim that the defendants were intentionally trying to manipulate the market improperly. The federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday revived the market manipulation claim and allegations of misstatements in the offering documents.The case is Set Capital LLC v. Credit Suisse Group AG, Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).Read More: Credit Suisse Pressed by Senator on $200 Million Tax Fraud(Adds details of ruling starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sony Plans $1.8 Billion Buyback As Profit Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. said it will buy back up to 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) of its own shares after reporting quarterly profit below expectations.Operating profit in the March quarter was 66.5 billion yen, versus the 74 billion yen consensus among analysts. The company sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the period, tallying 7.8 million for the fiscal year for a slightly faster pace than with the previous hardware generation. Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said the company aims to sell more than 14.8 million units in the current year but warned the production bottleneck affecting the device will persist.“Our initial PS5 sales goal this fiscal year is to surpass what the PS4 did in its second year,” Totoki said in a conference call after results.The Japanese electronics giant presented a conservative outlook for the year ending 2022, forecasting operating income of 930 billion yen with its tentpole businesses of gaming, music and image sensors expected to shrink. Operating income for the year just ended was 971.9 billion yen.Sony saw game sales supercharged in the past year by stay-at-home demand and set new highs for subscriber additions to the PlayStation Plus service. But it’s struggled with a components shortage that’s hampered production of its latest console, which launched in November. Market trackers like Japan’s Famitsu have reported that the vast majority of Sony’s gaming revenue is still coming from games on the predecessor PlayStation 4.Sony’s shares have surged since a trough in March 2020, propelled by the increase in gaming and mobile activity. They rose 3.1% ahead of the earnings on Wednesday. The company plans to buy back up to 2.02% of its stock with the money it has set aside.“Revenue from the PlayStation business as well as the music segment’s smartphone games missed a consensus of analysts who thought the stay-at-home demand would have propelled these business more,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute.The group’s image-sensor division got a boost from the successful launch of Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone generation despite the loss of Huawei Technologies Co. as another high-volume client.Smartphone sales have staged a rapid recovery, especially in Huawei’s home turf of China, but the new winners are companies like Oppo and Vivo, who might not necessarily spend as much on components. Xiaomi Corp.’s latest flagship Android device, the Mi 11 Ultra, is built around a Samsung camera sensor, illustrating rising competition in a sector Sony has traditionally dominated.“The outlook suggests business with Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi isn’t enough to cover the hole left by Huawei,” said Kazunori Ito of Morningstar Research. “What they are buying may not be as lucrative for Sony” as the premium-tier hardware Huawei was purchasing.(Updates with Sony CFO comments in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fed’s Influence on Treasury Yields Will Set the Tone

    The Fed is expected to defend its policy of letting inflation run hot, while assuring markets it sees the pick-up in prices as only temporary.

  • Huawei Quarterly Sales Slump as Sanctions Hit Phone Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s revenue shrank for a second straight quarter after U.S. sanctions devastated the embattled Chinese tech giant’s smartphone business.Huawei reported a 17% decline in sales to 152.2 billion yuan ($23 billion) in the first three months of this year, the company said in a statement. That follows a 11% decline in revenue for the three months ended December. Its profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points to 11.1%, which translates into net income of 16.9 billion yuan, as the company trimmed costs and received a $600 million patent license fee.“2021 remains a challenging year for Huawei, but it also marks the start of a clear strategy for the company’s future,” rotating Chairman Eric Xu said in the statement Wednesday. “Huawei will continue to focus on technological innovation and investing in R&D to ensure supply continuity under sanctions.”The unaudited figures were compiled in accordance with international accounting standards and differed slightly from results it filed to the Shanghai Clearing House, a government-backed clearing services platform.Shenzhen-based Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when sanctions by the Trump administration smothered its once-leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct the firm toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, health care, cloud computing and electric cars.Huawei is vying with other tech giants like Baidu Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. in venturing into the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces. The firm pledged $1 billion toward developing self-driving and electric-car technologies this year and has started to sell EVs with partner Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co.(Updates with comments from rotating chairman in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Missed opportunity: hedges to crimp U.S. shale oil producers' first quarter profit

    U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.

  • My mom added me to her bank accounts before she died. Am I legally or morally obliged to disclose these accounts to my siblings?

    ‘My mom trusted me to take care of all her finances as well as all aspects of her life/care, and any house repairs/problems.’

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • The Fed is standing aside as house prices rip higher — but here’s what could get in the way

    It seems appropriate on a day when the Federal Reserve is making an interest-rate decision to look at the most rate-sensitive sector, housing. The Case-Shiller house price report released on Tuesday, showing an 11.9% surge for the 20-city composite in the three months ending February, was jaw dropping. Bespoke Investment Group calculates the annualized rise over the last eight months for the national index was 15.3% — a stronger period than even the subprime boom, or in fact any period in the series that dates back to the mid-1980s.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Analysis: Grab's Nasdaq debut to test its $40 billion valuation, set roadmap for SPAC hopefuls

    Singapore's Grab more than doubled its valuation to $40 billion in about a year as part of the world's largest SPAC deal, but maintaining that level after its U.S. debut will be a test not only for investors but also for firms eyeing similar listings. Earlier this month, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, agreed to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Silicon Valley investor Altimeter Capital Management. The backdoor Nasdaq listing will see nine-year-old Grab raise over $4 billion, a record U.S. offering from Southeast Asia.

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • AMC to sell up to 43 million fresh shares, but calls off plans to seek approval for 500 million more

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares dipped in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the theater chain disclosed plans to sell millions of fresh shares while revealing early returns from reopened theaters, but said it would not ask shareholders to approve the potential sale of 500 million additional shares.

  • It’s time to toss the unwieldy income tax and replace with it something far simpler

    A fair and simple value-added tax would solve a lot of the federal government's financing problems with less distortion to the economy

  • Citi Says Revlon Accountability Review Found No Clawbacks Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said a full review conducted after the lender mistakenly sent $900 million to a group of investment firms concluded the bank didn’t need to claw back any pay from executives.The company made its employment and compensation decisions based on recommendations in a “full accountability review” by an outside law firm, Chairman John Dugan said during the firm’s annual meeting on Tuesday.Citigroup was serving as administrative agent on a loan to Revlon Inc., and mistakenly sent almost $900 million to lenders of the cosmetics giant when it was trying to make an interest payment. While some recipients chose to return the money, the bank has been locked in an embarrassing court battle to try to recover the rest.“Our response to that situation has been consistent with the advice we received,” Dugan said, adding that Citigroup “appropriately held management accountable without the need for clawbacks.”Also at the meeting, Citigroup shareholders approved the firm’s slate of directors as well as its proposed executive-compensation plan. They shot down a proposal that would have required the board to conduct an audit of how the lender’s actions affect communities of color.The vote on the racial-equity audit came just one day after Citigroup updated investors on its $1 billion commitment to help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S.“Underpinning our work to promote racial equity is a commitment for us to understand what it takes to be an anti-racist institution, and making sure we maintain a culture that not only reflects, but also cherishes, the diversity of the communities we serve,” Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said during the meeting.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.