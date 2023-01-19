U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.85
    -30.01 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,044.56
    -252.40 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,852.27
    -104.74 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.35
    -18.02 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +0.47 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.30
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    +0.0220 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2395
    +0.0046 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3760
    -0.3740 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,064.41
    +352.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.81
    +5.39 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

SAIC Receives BIG Innovation Award for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems

Science Applications International Corp.
·4 min read

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) has been named a 2023 Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) Innovation Award Winner for its Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) solution.

The annual BIG Innovation Award recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways. Organizations around the world submit their recent innovations, which are judged by a select group of business leaders and executives.

"SAIC developed a Counter UAS solution that is platform-agnostic to easily interface with our customer's systems and enable mission success around the world," said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC. "The BIG Innovation award further solidifies our commitment to finding innovative solutions to solve our customers' critical needs especially when it comes to mitigating drone threats. SAIC integrates best-in-class CUAS capabilities and works with partners to globally deploy drone defense systems that protect warfighters, law enforcement personnel and civilians."

SAIC's CUAS was developed to safeguard against the threats drones pose to defense and civilian infrastructures using CUAS architectures comprised of sensors and effectors within scalable, platform-agnostic command and control capabilities. The system is capable of monitoring and protecting military bases, commercial flights, borders and more by performing drone detection, identification and mitigation. Using embedded artificial intelligence and machine learning, SAIC's CUAS supports a single operator in mission-execution decisions.

In April 2022, following a field test demonstration, the U.S. Army's Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) named SAIC as the most robust and qualified of three companies recommended for Counter-UAS as a Service (CaaS).

To learn more about SAIC CUAS, visit www.saic.com/cuas

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Media Contact:
Thais Hanson
703.676.8215 | publicrelations@saic.com

Science Applications International Corp., Thursday, January 19, 2023, Press release picture
Science Applications International Corp., Thursday, January 19, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Science Applications International Corp.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/science-applications-international-corp
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Science Applications International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736018/SAIC-Receives-BIG-Innovation-Award-for-Counter-Unmanned-Aerial-Systems

Recommended Stories

  • Vice President Kamala Harris eyeing Tallahassee visit Sunday to mark Roe v. Wade anniversary

    Vice President Kamala Harris may be coming to Florida's capital city on Sunday for the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Plug Power Stocks All Dropped Today

    Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.

  • Netflix stock rises despite Q4 earnings miss, co-CEO stepping down

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal breaks down Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings results and the news that Reed Hastings will be stepping down from his CEO role.&nbsp;

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • 2 Former Pandemic Darlings Poised to Lead Again

    Easy money, stimulus, and a new generation of investors led to the rise and fall of many pandemic darlings. In today's article, Andrew Rocco investigates two that may have turnaround potential.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • Kinder Morgan's Earnings Soar to End 2022. Time to Buy the Big-Time Dividend Stock?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) ended 2022 on a strong note. Its distributable cash flow was up by a double-digit percentage, fueled partly by improving energy market conditions. As a result, its full-year earnings were also up by a double-digit percentage after adjusting for the positive impact of winter storms in 2021.

  • 1 Thing Tilray Investors Need to Brace for This Year

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to generate growth, as competition has been rising over the years and there hasn't been enough demand to go around. On Jan. 9, Tilray released its second-quarter earnings numbers, which failed to impress. It only confirms what investors should be getting ready for: the moment that management declares its overly optimistic and ambitious revenue target of $4 billion by 2024 is not attainable.

  • Why Kinder Morgan Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

    Investors were energized about energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) on Thursday. After the company unveiled its latest set of quarterly results, its share price advanced to close the day more than 2% higher, a contrast from the nearly 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index. For its fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan booked just under $4.58 billion in revenue, which was a touch over 3% higher on a year-over-year basis.

  • Genius Group stock rallies more than 200% after it appoints former F.B.I. director to investigate alleged naked short selling

    Singapore-based Genius Group, which aims to educate entrepreneurs, went public in 2002. Then things got weird.

  • Deere & Company (DE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Deere (DE) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Over a two-year span, investors have watched marijuana stocks go from the buzz of Wall Street to nothing short of a buzzkill. When Democrats took control of both houses of Congress in 2021 and President Joe Biden ascended to the Oval Office, it was believed that cannabis reform was likely.

  • Netflix Stock Surges on Subscriber Beat

    Netflix posted better-than-expected subscriber growth in the fourth quarter, adding 7.66 million net new subscribers, well ahead of the 4.5 million the company had projected. The company also announced that founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings was moving to the executive chairman role to “complete our succession process.” Netflix said that Chief operating officer Greg Peters will join Ted Sarandos as co-CEO of the company.

  • 10 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 value stocks with big buybacks. If you want to see more value stocks with big buybacks, go directly to 5 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks. Value stocks are stocks that arguably trade below their intrinsic value. Although the intrinsic value of a stock is subjective because […]

  • Goldman Sachs Is Shutting Down Marcus Personal Loans: 4 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The black sheep among big banks this earnings season was definitely Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The Wall Street bank saw its earnings plunge last quarter, as its core investment-banking business ground to a halt amid historically weak numbers of initial public offerings and mergers. In order to diversify away from the volatile investment banking and trading arms, Goldman has tried to cultivate its own consumer banking division under its Marcus brand.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy in January

    While those recession worries remain, several upside catalysts could cause crude prices to rebound in 2023. The best way to cash in on higher oil prices this year is to buy shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). The oil company aims to return three-quarters of its excess cash to investors via its variable dividend.

  • Netflix earnings: CEO Reed Hastings steps down, COO Greg Peters to take co-CEO role

    Netflix reported fourth quarter financial results after the bell on Thursday — here's what to know.