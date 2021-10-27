U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Sailboat Market Size Worth $7.03 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 2.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sailboat market size is expected to reach USD 7.03 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased investments in research and development activities is one of the major drivers for the market growth. Companies are collaborating with international engineering firms, yacht designers, and technological innovation providers to develop new models. For instance, the HanseYachts Group uses Catia-a design software-which enables it to map the entire production and development process from the first design to the activation of production machines. Other companies are also adapting to changing market conditions and responding quickly to changing customer preferences to maintain their positions in the market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of hull type, the monohull segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as well. While sailing is popular in western countries with longer coastlines, several individual-use sailboats for pleasure and fun activities during the outings with friends and family. Thereby growing the popularity of one-day sailing monohull sailboats

  • In terms of length, the upto 20 ft. segment is expected to register a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing demand for smaller sailing boats such as sailing dinghies, beach catamarans, and daysailers

  • North America dominated the market in 2020. Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of major market players and several local companies and the increasing popularity of recreational boating activities

Read 100 page market research report, "Sailboat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Hull Type (Monohull, Multi-hull), Length (Up to 20 ft., 20-50 ft., Above 50 ft.), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The rising awareness about sustainability and the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions have made suppliers and shipyards actively invest in more sustainable solutions. For instance, to offer a diverse portfolio that is more environmentally friendly, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is investing in the research and development of various sustainable technologies. Revenues generated on the sales of motor yachts account for a much smaller portion of the total revenue of the market compared to those generated on the sales of sailing yachts. Companies are expanding their product portfolios to include motor yachts. For instance, the HanseYachts Group continues to invest in expanding the product portfolio of its Sealine and Fjord brands and regionally expanding or reinforcing the dealer network.

Companies face intense competition in the international market. Consequently, changing economic conditions in key sales markets impact the demand for products despite the broad regional diversification of international dealer networks. The military conflicts in the Middle East could affect sales in Middle Eastern countries. The U.K.'s departure from the European Union and the continuing uncertainties regarding the future economic relations between the U.K and the European Union, loss in value of the Turkish lira, and trade protectionism in the U.S. could negatively affect unit sales for companies exporting boats in these countries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sailboat market based on hull type, length, and region:

  • Sailboat Hull Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Sailboat Length Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Sailboat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players in the Sailboat Market

  • Hallberg-RassyVarvs AB

  • BENETEAU GROUP

  • Bavaria Yachtbau

  • Ferretti Group

  • Catalina Yachts

  • HanseYachts AG

  • CANTIERE DEL PARDO S.p.A.

  • Dufour Yachts

  • Fountaine Pajot

Check out more studies related to boats and yachts, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Yacht MarketThe global yacht market size was valued at USD 8.15 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Yacht Charter MarketThe global yacht charter market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

  • Leisure Boat MarketThe global leisure boat market size was valued at USD 41.08 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Automotive & Transportation Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, US
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sailboat-market-size-worth-7-03-billion-by-2028--cagr-2-4-grand-view-research-inc-301409465.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

