U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.50
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,433.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,447.75
    +21.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.50
    +11.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.62
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.27 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,695.88
    -641.65 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.75
    +29.85 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Sailfish Announces Gold-Linked Loan Agreement with Mako Mining Corp.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that that it has entered into a loan agreement with Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako") dated August 27, 2021 (the "Loan Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to provide a US$8 million unsecured gold-linked term loan (the "Term Loan") to Mako.

Sailfish Royalty Corp. - Precious metals streams and royalties in the Americas (CNW Group/Sailfish Royalty Corp.)
Sailfish Royalty Corp. - Precious metals streams and royalties in the Americas (CNW Group/Sailfish Royalty Corp.)

The proceeds of the Term Loan will be used by Mako to refinance existing short-term debt, specifically, the repayment of all outstanding principal and accrued interest totaling approximately US$6.2 million owing to Nebari Resources Credit Fund I, LP ("Nebari") and approximately US$1.8 million of principal owing to funds managed by Wexford Capital LP ("Wexford").

As compensation for making the Term Loan available to Mako, Sailfish shall be entitled to certain cash compensation based on the prevailing price of gold (the "Lender Compensation"). Mako will make 24 monthly cash payments to Sailfish on account of the principal amount of the Term Loan and the Lender Compensation, which shall equal the cash equivalent of 205 ounces of gold multiplied by the preceding month's average gold price with a floor of US$1,750 and a ceiling of US$2,000 pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement. The Term Loan does not have any operational negative covenants or balance sheet covenants, and there are no restrictions on dividends and/or share repurchases.

Upon the occurrence of an event of default under the Loan Agreement, all outstanding amounts, including applicable premiums become immediately due and payable and interest on such amounts will accrue at a rate of 12% per annum, accruing daily and payable to the Company on demand.

The Company has sufficient cash on hand that it does not anticipate the advance of the Term Loan to have a material effect on the Company's business and affairs.

Cesar Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Sailfish states that, "this gold-linked loan is a win-win for both companies. Sailfish receives an attractive yield with downside protection and upside potential that supports the Company's plans to begin paying a dividend; while Mako is able to refinance its existing short-term debt and pursue a more aggressive exploration budget, especially at Las Conchitas and surrounding targets where Sailfish has a 2% NSR."

Multilateral Instrument 61-101

Wexford, Wexford Spectrum Trading Limited and Wexford Catalyst Trading Limited, hold either directly or through an affiliate, in the aggregate, a majority of the outstanding common shares of the Company and Mako and, consequently, the Term Loan is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has determined that the Term Loan will not be subject to the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101, as it is not a related party transaction as described in paragraphs (a) through (g) of the definition of "related party transaction", and further, the Term Loan will be exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements in MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemption set forth in sections 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, and in connection therewith the Board has determined that the Term Loan does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Each of Cesar Gonzalez and Akiba Leisman, as directors and/or officers of the Company, abstained from voting on the resolutions of the Board approving the Term Loan. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Term Loan as the terms of the Term Loan were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company and Mako wished to close the Term Loan on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are two main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; and an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement regarding forward–looking information

Certain disclosures in this release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, assumes, potential and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expectation that the advance of the Term Loan will not have a material effect on the Company's business and affairs and the Company's plan to begin paying dividends. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Term Loan will be repaid on the terms and timing as specified in the Term Loan Agreement and that the Company will begin paying dividends. However, the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: that the Term Loan may not be repaid on the terms or timing as specified in the Loan Agreement and the Company may not begin paying dividends as anticipated by management or at all. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Sailfish Royalty Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c8457.html

Recommended Stories

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)?

    Every investor in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • 9 stocks hedge funds and mutual funds really love right now: Goldman

    Some of these stocks loved by money managers are pricey, but remain in favor.

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will forbid minors from gaming more than three hours most weeks of the year, imposing their strictest controls yet over entertainment for youths in a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can henceforth only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a notice by the National Press and Publication Administration. Th

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • Ideanomics stock shoots up after deal to buy VIA Motors in a $450 million stock deal

    Shares of Ideanomics Inc. shot up 13.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle adoption facilitator and financial services company announced a deal to buy electric commercial vehicle company VIA Motors International Inc. in a stock deal valuing VIA at $450 million. Under terms of the deal, VIA shareholders will receive a total of 162 million Ideanomics shares at a price of $2.34 a share, which is 2.2% above Friday's closing price of $2.29. Separately, Ideanomics will advance $50

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Affirm Stock Explodes More Than 40% After Announcing Amazon Partnership

    The company said it's currently testing its flexible payment service on Amazon and plans to widely debut the option in the coming months.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Business is already strong for these companies, and an infrastructure bill would be another tailwind.