Sailing Dinghy Masts Market Size to Grow by USD 292.44 Million, Global Leisure Products Industry Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sailing dinghy masts market size is expected to grow by USD 292.44 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Global Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global sailing dinghy masts market as a part of the global leisure products industry. The parent market, the global leisure products, market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, musical instruments, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. growth of the global leisure products will be driven by following such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, a rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales.

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Scope

The sailing dinghy masts market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing population of HNWI boosting the development of marinas globally to be one of the prime trends in the sailing dinghy masts market growth during the next few years. Increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high risk of maritime accidents might hamper the market growth.

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sailing dinghy masts market, including AG Plus SPARS, Allspars Ltd., Chinook Sailing Products, Goya Windsurfing, Heol Composites, Kona Windsurfing AB, New Zealand Rigging Ltd., Norfolk Marine Chandlers Ltd., North Actionsports Group, Pauger Carbon composites, Pinnell & Bax Ltd., Point 7 International PTE LTD., Sailing Chandlery Ltd., Selden Mast AB Sweden, Severne, Synergy Sports Inc., The GUN SAILS, West Coast Sailing, Z Spars International Ltd., and Gaastra Windsurfing.

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sailing dinghy masts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sailing dinghy masts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sailing dinghy masts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sailing dinghy masts market vendors

Sailing Dinghy Masts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 292.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AG Plus SPARS, Allspars Ltd., Chinook Sailing Products, Goya Windsurfing, Heol Composites, Kona Windsurfing AB, New Zealand Rigging Ltd., Norfolk Marine Chandlers Ltd., North Actionsports Group, Pauger Carbon composites, Pinnell & Bax Ltd., Point 7 International PTE LTD., Sailing Chandlery Ltd., Selden Mast AB Sweden, Severne, Synergy Sports Inc., The GUN SAILS, West Coast Sailing, Z Spars International Ltd., and Gaastra Windsurfing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Carbon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AG Plus SPARS

10.4 Chinook Sailing Products

10.5 Gaastra Windsurfing

10.6 Goya Windsurfing

10.7 Kona Windsurfing AB

10.8 North Actionsports Group

10.9 Point 7 International PTE LTD.

10.10 Selden Mast AB Sweden

10.11 Severne

10.12 Z Spars International Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

