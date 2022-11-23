Sailing Dinghy Masts Market Size to Grow by USD 292.44 Million, Global Leisure Products Industry Considered as Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sailing dinghy masts market size is expected to grow by USD 292.44 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.
Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global sailing dinghy masts market as a part of the global leisure products industry. The parent market, the global leisure products, market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, musical instruments, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. growth of the global leisure products will be driven by following such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, a rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales.
Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Scope
The sailing dinghy masts market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the growing population of HNWI boosting the development of marinas globally to be one of the prime trends in the sailing dinghy masts market growth during the next few years. Increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high risk of maritime accidents might hamper the market growth.
Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sailing dinghy masts market, including AG Plus SPARS, Allspars Ltd., Chinook Sailing Products, Goya Windsurfing, Heol Composites, Kona Windsurfing AB, New Zealand Rigging Ltd., Norfolk Marine Chandlers Ltd., North Actionsports Group, Pauger Carbon composites, Pinnell & Bax Ltd., Point 7 International PTE LTD., Sailing Chandlery Ltd., Selden Mast AB Sweden, Severne, Synergy Sports Inc., The GUN SAILS, West Coast Sailing, Z Spars International Ltd., and Gaastra Windsurfing.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the Report for detailed vendor information
Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions - Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Sailing Dinghy Masts Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist sailing dinghy masts market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the sailing dinghy masts market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the sailing dinghy masts market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sailing dinghy masts market vendors
Sailing Dinghy Masts Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 292.44 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.1
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Australia, Japan, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AG Plus SPARS, Allspars Ltd., Chinook Sailing Products, Goya Windsurfing, Heol Composites, Kona Windsurfing AB, New Zealand Rigging Ltd., Norfolk Marine Chandlers Ltd., North Actionsports Group, Pauger Carbon composites, Pinnell & Bax Ltd., Point 7 International PTE LTD., Sailing Chandlery Ltd., Selden Mast AB Sweden, Severne, Synergy Sports Inc., The GUN SAILS, West Coast Sailing, Z Spars International Ltd., and Gaastra Windsurfing
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Carbon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AG Plus SPARS
10.4 Chinook Sailing Products
10.5 Gaastra Windsurfing
10.6 Goya Windsurfing
10.7 Kona Windsurfing AB
10.8 North Actionsports Group
10.9 Point 7 International PTE LTD.
10.10 Selden Mast AB Sweden
10.11 Severne
10.12 Z Spars International Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
