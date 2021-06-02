U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

What's on TV: 'Sailor Moon,' 'Kim's Convenience' and 'The Conjuring'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·4 min read

As we return for a holiday-shortened week, Disney+ and HBO Max are dropping in feature films on streaming. For Disney that means family-friendly fare with Raya and the Last Dragon (previously available via Premier Access VOD), while HBO goes the other way with a new movie in the Conjuring series. 

On Netflix, season five of Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience is premiering in the US as the show comes to an end, as well as Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie. For gamers, Virtua Fighter Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is available on PlayStation as a PS Plus title. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Smokey and the Bandit (4K)

  • Rat Race

  • In & Out

  • The Pacifier

  • Wreckfest (PS5)

  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox)

  • Griftlands (PS4, Switch, Xbox)

Wednesday

  • The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Clipped, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Kim's Convenience (S5 - series finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Carnaval, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

  • Kids Say the Darndest Things, CBS, 8 PM

  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 8 PM

  • The $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM

  • Nova, PBS, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Crime Scene Kitchen, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 10 PM

  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM

  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM

  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • Creator's File: Gold, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Claressa Shields (series premiere), ESPN+, 3 AM

  • Dancing Queens, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Alan Saldana: Locked Up, Netflix, 3 AM

  • We Are Lady Parts (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Why Women Kill, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • The Fungies (S2), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Hacks, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Blue Miracle, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Younger, Paramount+ / Hulu, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM

  • Manifest, NBC, 8 PM

  • Station 19 (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: Organized Crime (season finale), NBC, 10 PM

  • Rebel, ABC, 10 PM

  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay (season finale), Freeform, 10 PM

  • Dark Side of Football, Vice, 10 PM

  • Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

Friday

  • Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Feel Good (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sweet Tooth (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Marvel Studios: Legends - Loki, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dom (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Sweet & Sour, Netflix, 3 AM

  • When Eagles Dare: Crystal Palace (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Xtreme, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • WWE SmackDown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM

  • Pause with Sam Jay, HBO, 9 PM

  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

  • Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (series premiere), BBC America, 8 PM

  • Gone Mom, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Small Fortune, NBC, 10 PM

Sunday

  • The Kings (series premiere), Showtime, 8 PM

  • The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS, 8 PM

  • Biography: Bret "Hitman" Hart, A&E, 8 PM

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 8 PM

  • Soccer Mom Madam, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Girlfriend Experience, Starz, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

  • The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

  • The Chase (season premiere), ABC, 9 PM

  • Batwoman, CW, 9 PM

  • The Moodys, Fox, 9 PM

  • In Treatment, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Story of Late Night (season finale), CNN, 9 PM

  • War of the Worlds (series premiere), Epix, 9 PM

  • Pose (series finale), FX, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth (summer premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Ziwe, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

