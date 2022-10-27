U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

SainSmart Launches Genmitsu PROVerXL 6050 Plus CNC

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SainSmart is excited to introduce our new PROVerXL 6050 Plus CNC, the newest member of Genmitsu CNC series. With a high-performance and durable design, this machine is designed for professionals with high demands. Our goal was to create the ultimate experience for makers, hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts by providing an affordable CNC milling machine that offers simple setup, high quality and performance at a fair price.

SainSmart introduces PROVerXL 6050 Plus CNC, the flagship CNC machine of their Genmitsu CNC Series.

Easy Setup

The new 6050 Plus is designed for easy setup and in a few steps you will be ready to work. Enhanced assembled modules to ensure you spend your time creating memorable gifts or projects rather than learning how to assemble your machine.

Powerful, Rigid Design

Improve your workflow efficiency with the upgraded Nema 23 Motors that deliver power when you need it with up to 2x the torque of our previous model. The all new X-Axis supported with dual linear guide rails enhance stability and accuracy.

Versatile Work Volume and High Clearance

With a 600 x 500mm work area that also has a Z-axis clearance of 4.53 inches gives you plenty of headroom. With the included 300W spindle you have the power to work with a variety of materials like wood, plastics, soft metals and more. Not only that, the all new Z-Axis has been upgraded with accuracy in mind, with an 80% stability improvement over previous models.

Fast and Accurate

With all the enhancements to stability and accuracy the new 6050 Plus can operate faster than before, up to 2,000mm/min.

Ready to Upgrade

Not only is the machine ready to get to work after the quick assembly, it includes an upgraded Aluminum T-Slot grid system and MDF spoil boards that are compatible with a wide range of clamp sets and jig systems. The 6050 Plus makes add-ons and maintenance easy.

The Genmitsu PROVerXL 6050 Plus is available today for $1,799 on sainsmart.com.

About SainSmart

The hobbyist, the tinkerer, the DIY enthusiast; the makers. These people have phenomenal ideas but don't always have the means to bring them to life. For more than 10 years, SainSmart has supplied a variety of open hardware supplies to help turn daydreams and weekend projects into amazing products and devices.

For more information, you can visit www.sainsmart.com

For media inquiries contact: marketing@sainsmart.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sainsmart-launches-genmitsu-proverxl-6050-plus-cnc-301660853.html

SOURCE SainSmart

