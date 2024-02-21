Saint Gobain Considers Buying Australian Rival CSR, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- French building materials producer Cie. de Saint-Gobain is exploring a potential acquisition of CSR Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, sending shares of the Australian company up the most in nearly 32 years.

The two companies have held initial talks and are working with advisers to reach a deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Paris-based St. Gobain has lined up financing for a potential transaction, one of the people said.

CSR’s shares surged as much as 18% in Sydney to A$8.02, the highest since June 2008, after the Bloomberg News report. Trading was then halted, with the company’s market value at A$3.8 billion ($2.5 billion).

An acquisition of CSR could help St. Gobain diversify and boost growth in residential and commercial building products in Australia and New Zealand. Deliberations are ongoing and may not lead to a transaction, the people said.

St. Gobain’s Sydney office didn’t respond to requests for comment and representatives for the company in Paris didn’t reply to messages outside regular office hours. Chatswood, New South Wales-based CSR didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

St. Gobain’s shares have climbed 29% in the past year, lifting the French company’s market value to almost €35 billion ($38 billion).

--With assistance from Harry Brumpton.

