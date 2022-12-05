SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In step with the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), held in Montréal on December 7-19, Saint-Laurent is unveiling its campaign L'action climatique, c'est ici que ça se passe! (Climate Action, It's Happening Here!).

Saint-Laurent Launches its "Climate Action, It's Happening Here!" Campaign. (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

Continuing with its pre-pandemic strategy marked by the Eco-Citizens' Rendez-Vous in October 2019, Saint-Laurent will offer residents concrete solutions throughout this campaign. The goal is to generate individual and collective commitment in the fight against climate change. In the longer term, the objective of this campaign--the first phase of which will end in 2023--is to encourage Saint-Laurent residents to adopt responsible habits in order to reduce their ecological footprint on an everyday basis.

Quote

"Although the pandemic has somewhat distracted attention from environmental issues, all indicators are forcing us to move to a higher level of intervention. There is no longer any doubt that we must take action here and now. So every little effort counts and every resident can contribute at his or her own level and according to his or her own abilities. This is why, throughout the coming year, Saint-Laurent will be introducing various solutions to facilitate the integration of more responsible habits into everyday life. I am therefore counting on the support of the entire community to reduce our impact on the environment, while protecting our biodiversity. This is a message that I will also bring to the COP15, because taking action for biodiversity is also taking action for the climate!"

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

A varied program

Since raising awareness of the importance of current environmental issues alone doesn't seem to be sufficient to trigger action, the borough of Saint-Laurent is counting on the implementation of several initiatives that will enable the Saint-Laurent community to take concrete action on climate change.

The campaign will invite both residents and the business community to participate in this collective movement through appealing content on social media, dynamic video capsules, a practical guide to ecological actions to take at home or at work, financial aid programs encouraging a more responsible lifestyle, outdoor advertising, conferences and events for the whole family.

Story continues

Two conferences are being offered in the coming months:

Tendre vers le zéro déchet (Moving towards zero waste)

With Mélissa de la Fontaine

In French

Saturday, February 11, at 2 p.m.

Bibliothèque du Boisé

Registration online at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent





Je mange de façon durable (I eat in a sustainable way)

With Jour de la Terre

In French

Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m.

Online

Registration online at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent

This strategy is part of Saint-Laurent's 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan, adopted a year ago, which aims to give concrete expression to the Saint-Laurent Administration's desire to take action in the fight against climate change, the reduction of greenhouse gases and the protection of biodiversity over the next ten years.

Related links

Saint-Laurent's 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan

Saint-Laurent Biodiversity Corridor

Saint-Laurent's Strategic plan 2022-2025

Green programs in Saint-Laurent

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent (Ville de Montréal) logo (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c4852.html