Saint-Laurent paves the way for microbreweries and microdistilleries

·3 min read

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At its general meeting on March 1, Saint-Laurent Council amended its zoning bylaw to allow the operation of microbreweries and microdistilleries in certain zones on its territory, and the production of alcoholic beverages in select industrial zones.

Saint-Laurent paves the way for microbreweries and microdistilleries. (CNW Group/Ville de Montr&#xe9;al - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)
Saint-Laurent paves the way for microbreweries and microdistilleries. (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

In accordance with Bylaw RCA08-08-0001-147 amending Zoning Bylaw RCA08-08-000, it will now be possible, under certain conditions and if the necessary permits are obtained, to operate these types of establishments, which were previously prohibited in the borough. Two separate uses have therefore been added with this bylaw amendment, specifically industrial use for the "production of alcoholic beverages" and the commercial use to operate a "microbrewery or microdistillery.

Quote

"Microbreweries are renown for adding vitality to commercial arteries. As for microdistilleries, craft beer production has thrived in recent years in Québec. With this bylaw amendment, we intend to offer an even more comprehensive experience to residents and workers striving to benefit from our business sectors and encourage the creativity of local brewers!"

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Details

Candidates wanting to engage in commercial microbrewery or microdistillery operations in a Saint-Laurent establishment must obtain an occupancy certificate issued by Saint-Laurent. Furthermore, all procedures required by the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux du Québec must also be completed.

The commercial and industrial zones designated for these uses were selected with the objective of preserving neighbourhood tranquility. The beverages produced at the microbreweries or microdistilleries may be sold for consumption on-site or to take out. For their part, facilities that manufacture alcoholic beverages may not become established near residential zones. Furthermore, the floor surface area occupied by a microbrewery or a microdistillery will be limited to 600 square metres.

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located in the northern part of the island of Montréal, its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city of Montréal. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development, and environment protection in particular, are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres.

Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.

And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses.

Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent Logo (CNW Group/Ville de Montr&#xe9;al - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)
Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent Logo (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c0625.html

