U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.34
    +55.54 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.89
    +421.08 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.09
    +193.46 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.17
    +29.20 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.97
    +0.53 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    -0.0230 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6150
    +0.3680 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,575.44
    +2,464.59 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,384.70
    +9.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.31
    +63.49 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Saks OFF 5TH Increases Minimum Wage to $15 for Hourly Associates

·2 min read

Company to Award Appreciation Bonus

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks OFF 5TH, the premier luxury off-price destination, is continuing to support and invest in its people with wage increases, bonus opportunities and competitive benefit offerings. Effective immediately, Saks OFF 5TH is raising minimum base wages for all hourly store associates in North America to $15 per hour.

Saks OFF 5TH logo (PRNewsfoto/Saks Fifth Avenue)
Saks OFF 5TH logo (PRNewsfoto/Saks Fifth Avenue)

"The past 18 months have been like nothing we have seen before in retail and this increase in base pay is a testament to our associates' collective commitment and dedication to our business," said Rob Brooks, President, O5. "As we work toward creating the ultimate luxury off-price retailer, we are focused on investing in, and attracting the talent we need to drive our business forward."

Additionally, to further recognize associates' efforts as they navigated through an unprecedented time, the company is awarding hourly store associates an appreciation bonus of $500.

As Saks OFF 5TH stores prepare for the holiday season, the company is currently hiring approximately 500 seasonal associates across the U.S. and Canada to support the growing business. Many of these positions have the opportunity to transition to full time roles in 2022.

Saks OFF 5TH offers eligible full and part time associates flexible schedules, competitive compensation, a comprehensive benefits package, an amazing associate discount and paid time off, including holidays. Those interested in applying can visit https://www.careersatsaksoff5th.com/.

About O5

O5 operates the Saks OFF 5TH store fleet, which includes more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Through its Saks OFF 5TH stores, the company offers a compelling assortment of brands to fashion-seeking customers at the best prices. With access to a leading luxury off-price ecommerce platform, O5 provides a seamless shopping experience for customers.

Media Contact:
Saks OFF 5TH
Marnie Baddock
marnie.baddock@hbc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saks-off-5th-increases-minimum-wage-to-15-for-hourly-associates-301400430.html

SOURCE Saks OFF 5TH

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed launches new flagship restaurant platform in North America with innovative analytics, payments, inventory management

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 14th, 2021

    After a choppy session on Wednesday, a return to $0.000030 levels would be needed to support a breakout.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Generic drug maker Teligent files for bankruptcy protection, explores sale of the company

    South Jersey specialty generic pharmaceutical firm Teligent Inc. filed for voluntarily bankruptcy protection on Thursday as it pursues the sale of the company or its core assets. Teligent Inc. of Buena in Atlantic County also said it is arranging for $12 million debtor-in-possession financing from its senior secured lenders. The company also announced that CEO Tim Sawyer and Philip Yachmetz, Teligent's chief legal officer and executive vice president, resigned effective Oct. 8.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • Deere Workers Go on Strike as UAW,  Company Fail to Reach Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Over 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike after representatives from the company and the United Auto Workers union failed to reach an agreement over a new labor contract. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe strike, which began around midnight Chicago time, comes after a tentative agreement was rejected that would have covered employees at 14 facilities across the

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Crude Oil Rally, OPEC Fails To Meet Quota

    With OPEC+ sticking to its existing pact for gradual production growth and a handful of member countries failing to meet their quota, supplies are expected to remain tight until the next OPEC+ summit

  • Pinterest Co-Founder Steps Down to Join Jony Ive’s Design Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. co-founder Evan Sharp is stepping down from the company and plans to join LoveFrom, the design firm founded by former Apple Inc. executive Jony Ive.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowSharp is Pinterest’s chief design and creative officer, and as co-founder, sits on the board of directors. He has overseen the product and design teams for the digital search a

  • Ubisoft on track for worst close in more than four years on ‘Far Cry 6’ worries

    Ubisoft Entertainment shares slumped Thursday on worries over sales of the latest Far Cry video game.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Lordstown Motors hires CFO to help execute Foxconn deal

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has hired a chief financial officer to help the electric vehicle developer bring its first product to market and seal a co-manufacturing and asset sale deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. The Youngstown, Ohio-area electric automaker has hired Adam Kroll as executive vice president and CFO, replacing Rebecca Roof, interim chief financial officer, who will remain with the company in a transition role through the end of the year, Lordstown Motors said in a press release. Most recently, Kroll spent five months as chief administration officer for Hyzon Motors, the Menlo Park, California, company that is making hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.

  • Oil Rallies With IEA Seeing Gas Shortages Deepening Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York surged past $81 a barrel after the International Energy Agency became the latest to say natural gas shortages are boosting demand for crude.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWTI crude futures rose 1.5% to near the highest level since 2014. Record gas prices could add about 500,000 barrels a day of oil use over the next six months, the IEA said. Banks incl

  • Toyota Is Accused of Using Stolen Motor Technology in Rare Lawsuit

    A longtime Toyota supplier, Nippon Steel, alleges the car maker and a Chinese supplier, Baoshan Iron & Steel, infringed on its patent on material used in steel sheets that make up Toyota engines.

  • Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

    From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out