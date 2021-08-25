U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.34 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    +0.3430 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,880.71
    +531.92 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.14
    +13.61 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Salad chain Sweetgreen buys kitchen robotics startup Spyce

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Like so many other aspects of the robotics world, the pandemic has dramatically accelerated interest in the automated kitchen. After all, the food and restaurant industry was deemed essential amid global shutdowns, but finding kitchen staff proved a problem for many, especially early on when questions remained around COVID’s transmission.

This week, California-based fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen announced plans to go all in on automation with the acquisition of Spyce. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based startup started making waves a few years back as a spinout of MIT mechanical engineering students. First serving up food at the school’s dining hall, the team ultimately opened a pair of automated restaurants in the Boston area. The startup notes, "our Spyce restaurants will stay open at this time."

Sweetgreen plans to eventually incorporate Spyce’s technology into its restaurants. It will likely take some time to scale up to the needs of the chain, which currently operates more than 120 locations across the U.S.

Image Credits: Spyce

“We built Sweetgreen to connect more people to real food and create healthy fast food at scale for the next generation, and Spyce has built state-of-the-art technology that perfectly aligns with that vision,” Sweetgreen CEO and co-founder Jonathan Neman said in a statement. “By joining forces with their best-in-class team, we will be able to elevate our team member experience, provide a more consistent customer experience and bring real food to more communities.”

Like pizza, salads are a clear target for early food automation. They’re both popular and relatively straightforward to automate -- essentially mixing a bunch of ingredients from different chutes into a bowl.

Sweetgreen is quick to note that the plan isn’t to replace employees outright, however.

“[T]eam members will be able to focus more on preparation and hospitality moments, while having the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology,” the company writes. “Invest more in training and development to support team members to become Head Coaches. Interested team members will be able to develop technology-facing skills to operate and maintain Spyce technology.”

The deal is expected to close in Q3. Terms were not disclosed.

Recommended Stories

  • Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Is A Seafood Lover's Dream Come True

    And biscuits, of course!!

  • Taco Bell is bringing back its breakfast menu nationwide next month

    The fast food chain confirmed in an email to USA TODAY breakfast options will return to 90% of their locations nationwide starting mid-September.

  • It’s in the bag: How restaurants survived by rethinking their packaging

    The statistics around pandemic-related restaurant closures are nothing short of staggering: Fortune reported early this year that 110,000 bars and restaurants shuttered in 2020, and the sad fact is that even more establishments have likely closed since that data was first shared. During this time of upheaval within the food and beverage industry, it’s helpful to look for silver linings, one of which is that all of us can point to at least one beloved spot that has survived the unthinkable. And a

  • South Street Burger opens new location in Toronto!

    Custom burger creations are waiting for you when South Street Burger's newest location opens August 24th in Toronto, Ontario located at Unit 3 - 12 Richardson Street, near Daniels - Waterfront. The restaurant will be South Street Burger's 33rd location in Canada and the twelfth location in Toronto.

  • Pizza Hut's Detroit-Style Pizza Is Back By Popular Demand

    Last time it was available, it sold out in just a few weeks.

  • This Artisanal Pizza Chain Will Soon Add Up to 3,600 Locations

    Gourmet pizza that's ready in 3 minutes? Sign us up! That's exactly the kind of service that pizza chain 800 Degrees Pizza plans on providing as it embarks on a major expansion that could bring their wood-fired Neapolitan pies to a location near you.The fast-casual chain is enlisting the help of robots for this endeavor. According to Restaurant Business, the company has struck a deal with robotics company Piestro, which will create bespoke automated pizza-making machines for them. As many as 3,6

  • Bangkok's Hottest Tables Have Moved Inside Chefs' Homes

    Though the pandemic delivered a heavy blow to the city's dining scene, one new breed of restaurant is flourishing.

  • This Portable Oven Makes Pizza in Just 'Five Minutes'—and It's on Sale

    Shop it for just $222 at Amazon.

  • Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

    Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.If you're a true fan of the Hut, you probably guessed we're talking about Pizza Hut's Detroit-Style Pizzas, the rectangular, thick, and fluffy pies th

  • OpenTable App to Offer Vaccination Verification for Making Restaurant Reservations

    Thanks to a partnership with CLEAR, repeat diners would be able to return to a restaurant without having to show their vaccine card again.

  • Reidsville police looking for woman last seen at Wendy's restaurant

    Reidsville police looking for woman last seen at Wendy's restaurant

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • As student loan debt hovers around $1.7 trillion, how much student debt is too much to qualify to buy a house?

    As interest rates continue to sit near historic lows (compare today’s lowest mortgage rates here), many Americans are dreaming of buying a home. The good news: Student loan debt doesn’t have to prevent you from buying a house. Indeed, lenders are OK with you having some debt, including student loan debt, just not too much.

  • Cardano launches in Japan

    The world’s third largest digital asset – Cardano (ADA) – has overcome stringent regulatory hurdles to finally launch on BitPoint in Japan.

  • Philippines Looks to Tax Hit Blockchain Game Axie Infinity: Report

    The game's creator and its players have to pay taxes in the Philippines, authorities say.

  • Chicago gambled on federal stimulus and will now use $500 million to pay off short-term borrowing

    The city of Chicago bought itself time last December by temporarily plugging a budget hole with debt. Its gamble worked, but was that at the expense of transparency and good community governance?

  • Tech startup CEO charged with allegedly cooking books to pump up ‘unicorn’ valuation

    Headspin Inc.’s value dropped from $1.1 billion to $300 million after CEO Manish Lachwani’s alleged fraud was revealed, prosecutors and the SEC said.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Insiders Go Big on These 3 Hot Stocks

    Summer’s going fast, and it’s time to consider one of the stock market’s peculiarities: we’re apt to see a bump in the fall, as seasonal vacations end. This year, that seasonal bump will coincide with a reopened economy – assuming, of course, that there are no new lockdowns due to COVID. We can’t see into the future, but there are signals we can look for that may give some insight into where a particular stock is going. One clear signal comes from corporate insiders, the officers whose positions