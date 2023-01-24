U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Salad and Go gets Bigger in Texas with Three New Stores Coming to the Greater Houston Area

·4 min read

Upcoming Openings in Katy, Richmond and League City to Expand Company's Footprint Across the State

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today its continued growth across Texas with three new locations opening this month in the Houston markets of Katy, Richmond and League City.

Salad and Go (PRNewsfoto/Salad and Go)
Salad and Go (PRNewsfoto/Salad and Go)

Salad and Go's inaugural Houston area stores are all set to open in February. The Katy store located at 5200 FM 1463 is slated to open February 1, the Richmond location at 19110 West Bellfort Blvd. is set to open February 17, and the League City store at 2590 E League City Parkway plans to open its doors on February 22. These new locations will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the Greater Houston area.

These suburbs were strategically selected as ideal markets for Salad and Go as some of the fastest growing communities in the region. Conveniently located in some of Houston's most popular suburbs, the new locations will provide an exciting opportunity for local residents to enjoy fresh, high-quality meals with quick and easy convenience at an affordable price.

"Salad and Go has brought fresh, nutritious and affordable food to markets across Texas this year with over 30 locations operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and our plans for the state aren't anywhere close to done," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "The three new locations opening in Houston create more opportunities to continue our mission and show Houstonians that healthy eating doesn't have to be expensive or hard to find. Salad and Go cares about providing access to healthy food in its communities and is committed to sharing the experience with more cities around the nation."

As Salad and Go continues growing its national presence with a strong focus on Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada, the brand's expansive growth has it on a positive trajectory to provide fresh and affordable food to communities in more than 125 locations by the end of 2023. Houston is the next step in the brand's expansion across Texas with plans to open additional stores in the market throughout the new year.

Salad and Go's chef-curated menu provides guests with food for any time of the day by offering a variety of delicious and healthy items including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees.

Salad and Go ensures each meal contains fresh, quality ingredients while keeping prices low by vertically integrating operations and distribution, and sourcing ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible. The brand's mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL extends beyond its stores and is demonstrated in the work the brand does to donate 4,000 meals every week to those in need, as well as in partnerships with nonprofits to support and fundraise for various worthy causes.

Ahead of the grand opening, Salad and Go is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to donate all salads created during training week to local organizations in need. In preparation for opening day and commitment to serving the local community, Salad and Go team members will prepare around 1000 salads per store to go to those in need.

For more information about the brand visit https://www.saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go
Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL. The concept is an industry disruptor, making meals that are not only convenient and affordable, but good for the guest and the local community. The use of raw, fresh ingredients in chef-curated recipes offer nutrient rich meals that are delicious and satisfying. All menu items at Salad and Go are made to order with quality, fresh ingredients. Built on a model of speed and efficiency, Salad and Go is able to serve made-to-order meals quickly and at exceptionally low prices. Salad and Go was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona. The company currently operates more than 80 locations across Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salad-and-go-gets-bigger-in-texas-with-three-new-stores-coming-to-the-greater-houston-area-301729001.html

SOURCE Salad and Go

