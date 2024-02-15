Salad kit from Bristol Farms now included in listeria-related recalls as outbreak grows

Listeria monocytogenes found in food sparks recall of dozens of brand names.

The list of cheese-related products recalled over listeria concerns just got a little longer as the FDA added a Bristol Farms salad kit.

According to the FDA, the company sent out a recall for its Chicken Taco Kit with a sell-by date of 1/18/24 because the Chipotle Crema sauce cup that comes in the kit could potentially be contaminated by listeria.

Currently, there are no reports of illnesses linked to the product, but the company is asking people who purchased it to either throw it away or return it to any Bristol Farms for a full refund.

Where was the Bristol Farms salad kit sold?

According to the FDA, the product, with UPC 207490 509994, was sold in the following Bristol Farms California location:

Hollywood

Manhattan Beach

Newport Beach

Palm Desert

Rolling Hills

Santa Barbara

Santa Monica

South Pasadena

West Hollywood

Westchester

Westwood

Woodland Hills

Yorba Linda

Listeria-related deaths, hospitalizations

The FDA states there were two deaths and 23 hospitalizations in 11 different states tied to the outbreak. Officials are still investigating the situation.

What started the listeria recalls?

Rizo-López Foods has recalled over four dozen dairy products, including cheese, crema, yogurt, and sour cream, because of possible contamination with listeria.

The products were being sold under different brand names, including 365 Whole Foods Market, Don Francisco and Tio Francisco.

According to the company, its products were also sold at retail delis like El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets and more.

The FDA says the company temporarily stopped production and distribution of these products while the investigation continues.

This isn't the first time

According to officials, Rizo-López Foods has been connected to listeria outbreaks before, and the latest outbreak is contributing to a multi-year investigation involving several different states.

The FDA and CDC reopened the investigation after the Hawaii State Department of Health found a sample of Rizo Bros Aged Cotija that tested positive for listeria monocytogenes in January 2024.

According to the FDA, dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products came from the following brands:

Bright Farms Campesino

Casa Cardenas

Dole

Don Francisco

Don Pancho

Dos Ranchitos

El Huache

Food City

Fresh & Ready Foods

Fresh Express

H-E-B

Jack & Olive

La Ordena, Marketside

Maverick Foods

President’s Choice

Ready Pac Bistro

Rio Grande

Rizo Bros

Rojos

San Carlos

Santa Maria

Sprig & Sprout, S&S)

The Perfect Bite Co

Tio Francisco

Trader Joe’s

365 Whole Foods Market.

