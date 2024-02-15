Salad kit from Bristol Farms now included in listeria-related recalls as outbreak grows
The list of cheese-related products recalled over listeria concerns just got a little longer as the FDA added a Bristol Farms salad kit.
According to the FDA, the company sent out a recall for its Chicken Taco Kit with a sell-by date of 1/18/24 because the Chipotle Crema sauce cup that comes in the kit could potentially be contaminated by listeria.
Currently, there are no reports of illnesses linked to the product, but the company is asking people who purchased it to either throw it away or return it to any Bristol Farms for a full refund.
Where was the Bristol Farms salad kit sold?
According to the FDA, the product, with UPC 207490 509994, was sold in the following Bristol Farms California location:
Hollywood
Manhattan Beach
Newport Beach
Palm Desert
Rolling Hills
Santa Barbara
Santa Monica
South Pasadena
West Hollywood
Westchester
Westwood
Woodland Hills
Yorba Linda
Listeria-related deaths, hospitalizations
The FDA states there were two deaths and 23 hospitalizations in 11 different states tied to the outbreak. Officials are still investigating the situation.
What started the listeria recalls?
Rizo-López Foods has recalled over four dozen dairy products, including cheese, crema, yogurt, and sour cream, because of possible contamination with listeria.
The products were being sold under different brand names, including 365 Whole Foods Market, Don Francisco and Tio Francisco.
According to the company, its products were also sold at retail delis like El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets and more.
The FDA says the company temporarily stopped production and distribution of these products while the investigation continues.
This isn't the first time
According to officials, Rizo-López Foods has been connected to listeria outbreaks before, and the latest outbreak is contributing to a multi-year investigation involving several different states.
The FDA and CDC reopened the investigation after the Hawaii State Department of Health found a sample of Rizo Bros Aged Cotija that tested positive for listeria monocytogenes in January 2024.
According to the FDA, dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products came from the following brands:
Bright Farms Campesino
Casa Cardenas
Dole
Don Francisco
Don Pancho
Dos Ranchitos
El Huache
Food City
Fresh & Ready Foods
Fresh Express
H-E-B
Jack & Olive
La Ordena, Marketside
Maverick Foods
President’s Choice
Ready Pac Bistro
Rio Grande
Rizo Bros
Rojos
San Carlos
Santa Maria
Sprig & Sprout, S&S)
The Perfect Bite Co
Tio Francisco
Trader Joe’s
365 Whole Foods Market.
