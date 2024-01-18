Salad and spinach kits sold in 7 states recalled over listeria risk

BrightFarms spinach and salad kits sold in seven U.S. states are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves spinach grown by BrightFarms supplier Element Farms in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, after routine sampling yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes.

The germ can cause listeriosis, a serious infection most likely to sicken pregnant women, infants, those 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems. An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No illnesses have been reported to date related to the recalled greens.

BrightFarms is also recalling four salad kits from its Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, facility due to potential for cross-contamination, it said.

The recalled products were sold by retailers including Stop&Shop and Wegmans in seven states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Shoppers who purchased the recalled products should discard them or bring a photo or receipt to their place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call BrightFarms at (866) 857-8745 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

The following recalled products were sold in clear, plastic containers with best-by-dates starting on January 11, 2024, and running through January 20, 2024:

Recalled Bright Farms baby spinach. / Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

BrightFarms Baby Spinach, 3.5-ounces, and UPC code 8-57062-00492-3

Recalled salad kit. / Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

BrightFarms Mediterranean Crunch Kit, 6.35-ounces and UPC code 8-50051-82501-1



Recalled salad kit. / Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

BrightFarms Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit, 6.5-ounces, UPC code 8-57062-00415-2



Recalled salad kit. / Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

BrightFarms Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, 6.7-ounces, UPC code 8-57062-00416-9

Recalled salad kit. / Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle, 5.85-ounces, UPC code 8-50051-82500-4

Police bodycams roll as man describes what happened before girlfriend stops breathing

Spelman College receives historic $100 million donation

Health information disclosed on King Charles and Princess Kate