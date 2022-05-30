SaladStop! Group Announces First Chief Technology Officer Katharine Nevins

Fast-Growing Health Food Chain Lands Technology Powerhouse

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaladStop! Group ("SaladStop!" or "the Group"), Asia's first and largest health food chain, announces the hiring of its first Chief Technology Officer Katharine Nevins. Bringing unmatched experience from her past role driving innovation as the Head of GIC Labs, Nevins will lead SaladStop! Group through upcoming stages of rapid scaling and technology-enabled growth. In November 2021 the company closed a series B investment round featuring some of the most prominent investors in the region, setting the stage for significant technology and talent investments for 2022 and beyond.

The SaladStop! Group offers nutritional transparency and climate-positive choices impacting 3.5 million people a year, on track to achieve their mission of being Asia's leading personalized nutrition company. SaladStop! understands that their customers are looking to find a healthier version of themselves, but they need support in making that a priority in a world fighting for their attention. The company is focused on the empowerment of a new generation of consumers, offering a platform for them to create healthier habits to build a better future for themselves, for their communities, and for the planet.

With over 50% of their business done online today, SaladStop! recognizes the importance of building up digital capabilities for creative customer retention and engagement through powerful storytelling and content. Nevins and her team will focus on leveraging data from wearables and other trusted experts to provide tailored solutions that meet their nutritional needs and suit their tastebuds in a way that's simple and engaging. Another key focus will be building out a vigorous loyalty program, rewarding customers for their participation in sustainability initiatives.

"What drew me to SaladStop! was the opportunity to have a very tangible positive impact on millions of people across Southeast Asia, as well as the planet. I have been so impressed with their forward-thinking approach to the market and ambitious technology vision; Giving customers the power to customize meals that accurately line up with their nutritional needs, health goals, and tastes, all done sustainably," says Nevins. "My team has welcomed the challenge to achieve an ordering experience that is seamless and ubiquitous. We're already asking ourselves: What if you could get a meal recommendation based on your specific health markers? What if a trusted expert could tailor a meal plan for you? What if your family's weeknight meal plan could be flexible, accommodating changes in plans or a sudden desire for teriyaki 'Fable'." Nevins is eager to recruit a talented team to make this vision a reality.

Story continues

Nevins comes to the role armed with massive product management and strategy experience. Prior to leading GIC Labs, she worked with both rapidly scaling start-ups and established technology companies. She was a product leader at two fast-growing platform start-ups; Matterport, a 3-D media platform, as they grew from approximately 50-200 employees, and AppNexus, a display advertising platform, as it grew from approximately 100 to 500 employees. She also spent 5 years in product management and corporate strategy at Intuit, a Fortune 500 software company in Silicon Valley, helping customers manage their financial lives.

"Katharine was an early trailblazer in product management and corporate strategy. She joins us with 15 years of experience and harnesses a fierce passion for delivering better customer journeys through elevated technology," says Chief Executive Officer Adrien Desbaillets. "Katharine will be key in delivering a truly unique and captivating SaladStop! online experience, leveraging our O2O (online-to-offline) model and multi-brand system. She's quickly seen the potential that technology can bring in scaling the business and empowering a new generation of consumers in the region."

As SaladStop! continues to grow, on track to establish their dominance as Asia's leading personalized nutrition company, Katharine's leadership, strong background, and vision into the future of proprietary software is exactly what this organization needs to succeed.

About SaladStop! Group

SaladStop! Group is on a mission to build a food solution for the future through accelerated investments into technology, food sustainability, and ingredient traceability. With the goal to empower the next generation to make healthier and more conscious choices, they're on track to become Asia's leading personalized nutrition company through human-centric, tech-enabled growth, building on their locally sourced, sustainable-first approach to the market. As part of SaladStop! Group's commitment to a resilient future, they're supporting Singapore's 30 by 30 initiative by launching their first ever Net Zero outlet in 2022, becoming the first and only business in Asia to allow customers to carbon offset their meal. The Group recently instituted multiple programs to reduce its carbon footprint including offering plant-based foods, sustainably sourced ingredients, green packaging, and supporting reforestation programs. Complementing their outlet presence, SaladStop! recently launched Good Food People, a new plant-based online grocer, offering the largest selection of meat alternative proteins in Singapore, inclusive of ready-to-heat products, homemade sauces, dressings, and more. SaladStop! Group is aggressively and mindfully executing their vision of educating, engaging, and empowering the next generation of consumers to build better habits for themselves, their communities, and the planet, by developing an integrated ecosystem, connecting with customers in all aspects of their lives to make the most positive impact possible.

Learn more at saladstop.com

SOURCE SaladStop!