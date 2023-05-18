Here Are the Salaries You Need To Be Happy in These 20 Major Cities
Even though you've heard that money doesn't buy happiness, that's not exactly true, according to research -- at least not to a certain point.
To find out the minimum salary to be "happy," GOBankingRates referenced income satiation levels identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are the following: $95,000 for "life evaluation" and $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for "life evaluation," according to Purdue.
Emotional well-being describes the emotions experienced in daily life, such as being elated, melancholy or frustrated. Life evaluation, on the other hand, is an overall assessment of how well someone is doing, which is often determined by comparing one's situation to others.
To get a city-level breakdown, GOBankingRates factored in the 50 largest cities' cost of living index, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. The 20 cities listed here were chosen at random. Here are the salaries you need to be happy in these 20 cities.
Kansas City, Missouri
Cost of living index: 87.9
Salary needed to be happy: $92,295
Kansas City is famous for jazz and its iconic Kansas City-style barbecue, which probably contribute to residents' happiness. But when it comes to money, the salary needed for life evaluation is $83,505, which is more than $20,000 lower than the $105,000 income satiation level in North America for life evaluation. The amount of income needed for emotional well-being in Kansas City is $52,740-$65,925, as compared to the $60,000-$75,000 benchmark.
San Antonio, Texas
Cost of living index: 89.8
Salary needed to be happy: $94,290
San Antonio is steeped in Hispanic culture and features attractions such as the Alamo and the River Walk. The salary needed for life evaluation is $85,310, while the income range for emotional well-being is $53,880-$67,350.
Jacksonville, Florida
Cost of living index: 94.2
Salary needed to be happy: $98,910
If you like visiting parks, Jacksonville has the largest urban parks system in the U.S. The salary needed for life evaluation is $89,490, and the range for emotional well-being is $56,520-$76,650.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Cost of living index: 99.7
Salary needed to be happy: $104,685
Charlotte is known for its barbecue joints and the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The salary needed for life evaluation is $94,715, and the range for emotional well-being is $59,820-$74,775.
Fort Worth, Texas
Cost of living index: 100.2
Salary needed to be happy: $105,210
Fort Worth features a rich cowboy culture and Billy Bob's, the largest honky tonk in Texas. The salary needed for life evaluation is $95,190, and $61,020-$75,150 is needed for emotional well-being.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Cost of living index: 102.4
Salary needed to be happy: $107,520
If you enjoy museums, Raleigh is home to three: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, North Carolina Museum of Art and North Carolina Museum of History. The salary needed for life evaluation is $97,280, and emotional well-being is $61,440-$76,800.
Nashville, Tennessee
Cost of living index: 103.1
Salary needed to be happy: $108,255
Nashville is known as Music City and the home of the Grand Ole Opry. The salary needed for life evaluation is $97,945, and the range for emotional well-being is $61,860-$77,325.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Cost of living index: 105
Salary needed to be happy: $110,250
Minneapolis is well known for its Chain of Lakes -- 22 lakes that are in the southwestern part of the city. It also has a thriving art scene. The salary needed for life evaluation is $99,750, and for emotional well-being, you'll need $63,000-$78,750.
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Cost of living index: 108.3
Salary needed to be happy: $113,715
Colorado Springs is home to natural landmarks, such as Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. The salary needed for life evaluation is $102,885, while emotional well-being comes at a price tag of $64,980-$81,225.
Phoenix, Arizona
Cost of living index: 108.7
Salary needed to be happy: $114,135
Southwest culture and desert beauty are what Phoenix embodies. The salary needed for life evaluation is $103,265, and it could cost you between $65,220-$81,525 to achieve emotional well-being.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Cost of living index: 111
Salary needed to be happy: $116,550
With its iconic nightlife and world-class restaurants, Las Vegas is truly one of a kind. The salary needed for life evaluation is $105,450, while emotional well-being has a price tag between $66,600-$83,250.
Miami, Florida
Cost of living index: 122.4
Salary needed to be happy: $128,520
Sunny weather, beautiful beaches and a pulsing nightlife are much of what Miami is about. The salary needed for life evaluation is $116,280, and emotional well-being requires an income range of $73,440-$91,800.
Denver, Colorado
Cost of living index: 127.8
Salary needed to be happy: $134,190
Denver is known as the "Mile High City" -- an intersection of the urban and the great outdoors. The salary needed for life evaluation is $121,410, while the cost of emotional well-being is somewhere between $76,680-$95,850.
Austin, Texas
Cost of living index: 129.4
Salary needed to be happy: $135,870
Austin gained the title "Live Music Capital of the World" in 1991 because it had the most live music venues compared to anywhere else in the nation. The salary requirement for life evaluation in the capital of Texas is $122,930, while emotional well-being requires an income of $77,640-$97,050.
Portland, Oregon
Cost of living index: 132.4
Salary needed to be happy: $139,020
Portland is known for its quirky culture and green spaces. The salary needed for life evaluation is $125,780, while the income required for emotional well-being is between $79,440-$99,300.
Boston, Massachusetts
Cost of living index: 153.4
Salary needed to be happy: $161,070
World-renowned universities, a thriving food scene and plenty of cultural diversity are just some of what makes Boston attractive. The salary needed for life evaluation is $145,730, and for emotional well-being, it's between $92,040-$115,050.
San Diego, California
Cost of living index: 160.4
Salary needed to be happy: $168,420
The mild climate and countless family-friendly attractions in San Diego make it a mecca for couples and singles with children. The salary required for life evaluation is $152,380, and for emotional well-being, the price tag is between $96,240-$123,000.
New York City, New York
Cost of living index: 168.6
Salary needed to be happy: $177,030
From Broadway to Wall St. and everything in between, New York is unique. The salary needed for life evaluation in the Big Apple is $160,170, while the price tag for emotional well-being is $101,160-$126,450.
San Jose, California
Cost of living index: 215
Salary needed to be happy: $225,750
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose features sunny, beautiful weather most of the year. Plus, it has a thriving, multicultural culinary scene. The salary needed for life evaluation is $204,250, whereas emotional well-being requires an income of $129,000-$161,250.
San Francisco, California
Cost of living index: 244
Salary needed to be happy: $256,200
Little Italy, Chinatown, the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz -- the list goes on and on when it comes to what San Francisco is known for. However, happiness has quite a high price tag. The salary needed for life evaluation is $231,800, while the income required for emotional well-being is between $146,400-$183,000.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be "happy" based on income satiation levels identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are the following: $95,000 for "life evaluation" and $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for "life evaluation," according to Purdue. To get a city level breakdown, we factored in each city's cost of living index, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. Only the largest 50 cities (in terms of population as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey) were included. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 25, 2023.
