U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.50
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,982.00
    +93.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,659.25
    +43.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.90
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.71
    -0.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.60
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7250
    -0.5070 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,313.39
    -133.46 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.86
    +6.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.60
    -37.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO International Convention 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SLRX
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

HOUSTON, Texas, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2022 BIO International Convention in San Diego from June 13-16, 2022.

During the conference, attended by over 15,000 industry leaders, members of the Salarius team will provide updates on its two drug candidates, the Targeted Protein Degrader SP-3164 and the Protein Inhibitor seclidemstat. SP-3164 is a next-generation targeted protein degrader that induces selective elimination of cancer-causing proteins and is being investigated by Salarius as a potential treatment for hematological cancers and solid tumors. Seclidemstat is Salarius’ lead clinical candidate, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma. Clinical readouts for the Ewing sarcoma trial are expected in the second half of 2022. A second Phase 1/2 clinical study exploring seclidemstat in hematologic cancers is being conducted by MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“Our development pipeline, which includes SP-3164 and seclidemstat, offers the potential to address numerous cancers that remain underserved by current therapeutic options,” said David Arthur, CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “Our goal at Salarius is to maximize the value of our pipeline, including the exploration of potential business development opportunities. BIO International Convention 2022 provides an ideal venue for such conversations.”

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, the company’s lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas, and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers, initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “aim,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “developing,” “estimate,” “expect,” “look forward to,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “progress,” “could prove,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “suggest,” “will,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the following: the company’s growth strategy; the timing of IND submission and initiation of clinical trials for SP-3164; the advantages of protein degraders including the value of SP-3164 as a cancer treatment; the value of seclidemstat as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma, Ewing-related sarcomas, and other cancers; expanding the scope of the Company’s research and focus to high unmet need patient populations; milestones of the company’s current and future clinical trials, including the timing of data readouts; and the expectation that Salarius’ cash runway extending through 2022. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources; the ability of, and need for, the company to raise additional capital to meet the company’s business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the company’s ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization and timing and accuracy thereof; the ability of the company to access the remaining funding available under the CPRIT grant; future clinical trial results and impact of results on the company; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions and regulatory or contractual restrictions which may impact the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Jason Rando/Daniel Kontoh-Boateng (Investors)
jrando@tiberend.com
dboateng@tiberend.com

Bill Borden (Media)
bborden@tiberend.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Investors Yawned at Novavax's Great FDA Panel News

    Tuesday was a crucial day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). At long last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to review the company's COVID-19 vaccine data. A negative recommendation from the FDA advisory committee held the potential to deliver a crushing blow.

  • 5 key takeaways from Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine hearing

    It’s been a good week for Novavax. The Gaithersburg biotech is now a step away from potentially getting its first product to market, after the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee gave its nod to Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine at its meeting Tuesday. The FDA, which typically listens to the advisory committee’s recommendations, must now decide whether to greenlight the protein-based shot for emergency use authorization for adults in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to endorse its use.

  • Trial failure trips up Peninsula drug company's plans, halves stock

    Early results from a late-stage study in a rare blood disorder showed that patients given a placebo at some clinical trial sites in Eastern Europe performed better than those on drug.

  • Why Veru Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 16.8% on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel coronavirus oral drug candidate, sabizabulin. Sabizabulin is a once-daily antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner said in a press release.

  • Why Novavax and Moderna Stocks May Not Get a Boost From Next Phase of Covid-19 Vaccines

    Moderna, Novavax, BioNTech, and Pfizer shares are all in the red so far in 2022. Updated vaccines may not have an effect on the share prices.

  • CVM: ASCO 2022: The Details Matter

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT ASCO Abstract and Poster In late April of this year, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) emerged from its cocoon and announced that multiple abstracts had been accepted by American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) for presentation during the organization’s 2022 meeting from June 3 to 7 in Chicago, IL. On June sixth CEL-SCI

  • Illumina Says Grail Deal Won’t Hold Back New Cancer Tests

    (Bloomberg) -- Illumina Inc.’s lawyers said that its takeover of cancer detection upstart Grail Inc. would not hamper competition in the nascent field of early-stage testing, as the gene sequencing giant sought to overcome a US antitrust challenge.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to

  • Novavax Covid Vaccine Could Soon Win EUA Approval — And So What?

    At long last, Novavax (NVAX) may be close to getting its EUA. As the company announced late Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) just voted 21-0 (with one abstention) to recommend that the FDA grant Novavax's "Nuvaxovid" coronavirus vaccine (aka NVX-CoV2373) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to protect patients aged 18 and older from getting infected with Covid-19. If the FDA agrees with the recommendation, and

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]

  • New Obesity Drugs From Lilly and Novo Nordisk Generate Excitement

    Dramatic levels of weight loss are being attained in clinical trials of drugs originally developed for diabetes.

  • AstraZeneca Covid-19 Antibody Drug Found to Cut Risk of Severe Disease

    The development comes as the use of antibody treatments—once a mainstay for patients at high risk of developing severe Covid-19—has been complicated by the rise of the Omicron family of variants.

  • mRNA creators studying vaccines' myocarditis risk

    Risk of heart inflammation from mRNA vaccines is being studied, creator says.

  • All cancer patients in drug trial appear to be cured for ‘first time in history’

    ‘This is the first time this has happened’: All 12 patients involved in US study entered remission after taking dostarlimab over a six-month period

  • Breakthrough vaccine could help cure pancreatic cancer

    Early trial results suggest personalised vaccines could stop deadly disease returning

  • U.S. CDC removes mask recommendation from monkeypox travel notice to avoid confusion

    "Late yesterday, CDC removed the mask recommendation from the monkeypox Travel Health Notice because it caused confusion," a CDC spokesperson said on Tuesday. The agency had earlier suggested that travellers wear masks as it can help protect against "many diseases, including monkeypox".

  • Vitamin D Is Good For More Than Just Your Bones—And This Is How Much You Need Every Day

    Vitamin D helps your body build strong bones, lower the risk of osteoporosis, and more. Here's what you can do to make sure you get enough vitamin D every day.

  • The New Moderna Vaccine Booster Could Be the "Turning Point" For the Pandemic

    With COVID-19 cases surging again, many people are wondering what the future of the global pandemic will look like in the United States. Amid the uncertainty, however, a recently authorized antiviral treatment and a new Moderna booster expected to arrive in the fall have experts suggesting there could be an end in sight.

  • Better Buy: Novavax vs. Vaxart

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are both biotechs which rose to prominence as a result of their efforts to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Only Novavax has largely accomplished that goal so far, though its product isn't yet approved for sale in the U.S. But do its recent successes make it a better buy? The argument for buying Novavax is that in the near term it'll be raking in global sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which will continue to get approved for use in more and more jurisdictions.

  • Novavax shares jump as FDA panel backs COVID vaccine

    The stock tumbled about 20% on Friday after the heath regulator's reviewers flagged concerns of a type of heart inflammation following the vaccination, adding uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's meeting. However, the voting by the outside advisers - 21 for, none against and 1 abstention - indicates that the FDA could soon authorize the fourth vaccine in the United States, where Novavax hopes it would become the shot of choice among vaccine skeptics. The positive vote "acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine", Novavax Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said on Tuesday.

  • New omicron subvariants are rising in U.S., and FDA panel gives its backing to Novavax vaccine

    The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are spreading rapidly, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and may overtake others to dominate in the U.S.