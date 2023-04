This Is the Salary You Need To Afford a New Car in Your State

praetorianphoto / Getty Images

You might already know that feeling of exhilaration when you're handed the keys to a new car. It's a feeling that lasts long after you start up the engine and drive your new vehicle off the lot. But owning a car isn't exactly cheap; The average salary needed to afford a car across all U.S. states is $94,282, once you factor in costs like repairs and fuel.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

See: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

The cost of owning and maintaining a car varies greatly depending on where you live, though. If you're lucky enough to live in South Carolina, for example, you'll only need an average annual salary of $86,359 to afford your ride. On the other end of the spectrum comes California, where the average driver has to earn over $15,328 more, or $101,687, to afford a new car.

GOBankingRates looked at a variety of factors to determine the average salary needed in each state to afford a new car, which, according to Kelley Blue Book, will run you an average of $49,388 in the U.S. The study factored in average annual car payments, fuel expenses, repair costs and registration fees. The state rankings are based on the minimum salary needed from lowest to highest.

Take a look so that you can prepare for the costs of owning a car.

RyanJLane / Getty Images

South Carolina

Annual gas cost: $1,952.53

Annual repair cost: $395.83

Annual payments: $7,992

Registration fee: $40.00

Total annual cost: $10,380.36

Minimum salary needed: $86,359

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

Lacheev / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Annual gas cost: $2,296.21

Annual repair cost: $370.79

Annual payments: $7,944

Registration fee: $31.20

Total annual cost: $10,642.20

Minimum salary needed: $88,537

DuxX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Annual gas cost: $1,954.68

Annual repair cost: $402.61

Annual payments: $8,280

Registration fee: $36.00

Total annual cost: $10,673.29

Minimum salary needed: $88,796

praetorianphoto / Getty Images

Alabama

Annual gas cost: $1,931.05

Annual repair cost: $399.33

Annual payments: $8,340

Registration fee: $23.00

Total annual cost: $10,693.38

Story continues

Minimum salary needed: $88,963

martin-dm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

Annual gas cost: $1,952.53

Annual repair cost: $379.77

Annual payments: $8,280

Registration fee: $85.00

Total annual cost: $10,697.30

Minimum salary needed: $88,996

Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?

©Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

Annual gas cost: $2,117.93

Annual repair cost: $392.53

Annual payments: $8,220

Registration fee: $44.50

Total annual cost: $10,774.96

Minimum salary needed: $89,642

kali9 / Getty Images

Mississippi

Annual gas cost: $1,974.01

Annual repair cost: $394.03

Annual payments: $8,424

Registration fee: $15.00

Total annual cost: $10,807.04

Minimum salary needed: $89,909

RossHelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Annual gas cost: $2,294.06

Annual repair cost: $389.84

Annual payments: $7,980

Registration fee: $217.00

Total annual cost: $10,880.90

Minimum salary needed: $90,523

1001nights / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Annual gas cost: $2,059.93

Annual repair cost: $401.17

Annual payments: $8,388

Registration fee: $40.75

Total annual cost: $10,889.85

Minimum salary needed: $90,598

Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Annual gas cost: $1,928.90

Annual repair cost: $407.71

Annual payments: $8,580

Registration fee: $20

Total annual cost: $10,936.61

Minimum salary needed: $90,897

nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Annual gas cost: $2,124.37

Annual repair cost: $374.53

Annual payments: $8,436

Registration fee: $15

Total annual cost: $10,949.90

Minimum salary needed: $91,097

kosmos111 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Annual gas cost: $1,943.94

Annual repair cost: $399.11

Annual payments: $8,592

Registration fee: $23.75

Total annual cost: $10,958.80

Minimum salary needed: $91,171

Social Security: Romney Asks Why 25% Drop in Funds Isn't in Biden's Budget

praetorianphoto / Getty Images

Alaska

Annual gas cost: $2,534.64

Annual repair cost: $387.05

Annual payments: $7,944

Registration fee: $100.00

Total annual cost: $10,965.69

Minimum salary needed: $91,229

martin-dm / Getty Images

South Dakota

Annual gas cost: $1,982.60

Annual repair cost: $377.64

Annual payments: $8,544

Registration fee: $72.00

Total annual cost: $10,976.24

Minimum salary needed: $91,317

MesquitaFMS / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Annual gas cost: $2,044.90

Annual repair cost: $361.11

Annual payments: $8,496

Registration fee: $75.00

Total annual cost: $10,977.01

Minimum salary needed: $91,323

gilaxia / Getty Images

Texas

Annual gas cost: $1,984.75

Annual repair cost: $397.53

Annual payments: $8,556

Registration fee: $50.75

Total annual cost: $10,989.03

Minimum salary needed: $91,423

©Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Annual gas cost: $2,019.12

Annual repair cost: $364.76

Annual payments: $8,580

Registration fee: $36.35

Total annual cost: $11,000.23

Minimum salary needed: $91,516

lechatnoir / Getty Images

Florida

Annual gas cost: $2,120.08

Annual repair cost: $396.29

Annual payments: $8,604

Registration fee: $22.50

Total annual cost: $11,142.87

Minimum salary needed: $92,703

UberImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Annual gas cost: $2,261.84

Annual repair cost: $384.76

Annual payments: $8,484

Registration fee: $21.00

Total annual cost: $11,151.60

Minimum salary needed: $92,775

DuxX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Annual gas cost: $2,100.74

Annual repair cost: $397.79

Annual payments: $8,628

Registration fee: $30.00

Total annual cost: $11,156.53

Minimum salary needed: $92,816

©Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Annual gas cost: $2,072.82

Annual repair cost: $353.76

Annual payments: $8,712

Registration fee: $34.50

Total annual cost: $11,173.08

Minimum salary needed: $92,954

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Delaware

Annual gas cost: $2,461.61

Annual repair cost: $390.89

Annual payments: $8,304

Registration fee: $40.00

Total annual cost: $11,196.50

Minimum salary needed: $93,149

©Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Annual gas cost: $2,843.95

Annual repair cost: $393.94

Annual payments: $7,932

Registration fee: $43.00

Total annual cost: $11,212.89

Minimum salary needed: $93,285

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Annual gas cost: $1,974.01

Annual repair cost: $382.61

Annual payments: $8,844

Registration fee: $17.00

Total annual cost: $11,217.62

Minimum salary needed: $93,325

baona / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Annual gas cost: $1,971.86

Annual repair cost: $378.85

Annual payments: $8,820

Registration fee: $51.00

Total annual cost: $11,221.71

Minimum salary needed: $93,359

©Shutterstock.com

Michigan

Annual gas cost: $2,120.08

Annual repair cost: $356.29

Annual payments: $8,580

Registration fee: $177.00

Total annual cost: $11,233.37

Minimum salary needed: $93,456

Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Annual gas cost: $2,126.52

Annual repair cost: $364.62

Annual payments: $8,640

Registration fee: $161.50

Total annual cost: $11,292.64

Minimum salary needed: $93,949

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Maryland

Annual gas cost: $2,214.59

Annual repair cost: $399.07

Annual payments: $8,568

Registration fee: $135.00

Total annual cost: $11,316.66

Minimum salary needed: $94,149

FilippoBacci / iStock.com

Iowa

Annual gas cost: $2,057.78

Annual repair cost: $359.96

Annual payments: $8,520

Registration fee: $395.78

Total annual cost: $11,333.52

Minimum salary needed: $94,289

Maine

Annual gas cost: $2,536.79

Annual repair cost: $349.25

Annual payments: $8,436

Registration fee: $35.00

Total annual cost: $11,357.04

Minimum salary needed: $94,485

FG Trade / Getty Images

New Jersey

Annual gas cost: $2,289.77

Annual repair cost: $399.61

Annual payments: $8,616

Registration fee: $58.75

Total annual cost: $11,364.13

Minimum salary needed: $94,543

bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Annual gas cost: $2,358.50

Annual repair cost: $418.37

Annual payments: $8,508

Registration fee: $80.00

Total annual cost: $11,364.87

Minimum salary needed: $94,550

shaunl / Getty Images

Kansas

Annual gas cost: $2,053.49

Annual repair cost: $374.44

Annual payments: $8,916

Registration fee: $30.00

Total annual cost: $11,373.93

Minimum salary needed: $94,625

SrdjanPav / Getty Images

Utah

Annual gas cost: $2,319.84

Annual repair cost: $401.65

Annual payments: $8,616

Registration fee: $43.00

Total annual cost: $11,380.49

Minimum salary needed: $94,680

AXL / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Annual gas cost: $2,418.65

Annual repair cost: $389.05

Annual payments: $8,520

Registration fee: $69.00

Total annual cost: $11,396.70

Minimum salary needed: $94,814

LSOphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Annual gas cost: $2,248.96

Annual repair cost: $384.33

Annual payments: $8,760

Registration fee: $36.00

Total annual cost: $11,429.29

Minimum salary needed: $95,086

hxdbzxy / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

Annual gas cost: $2,349.91

Annual repair cost: $386.93

Annual payments: $8,664

Registration fee: $30.00

Total annual cost: $11,430.84

Minimum salary needed: $95,099

Tramino / Getty Images

Louisiana

Annual gas cost: $2,074.97

Annual repair cost: $388.66

Annual payments: $8,952

Registration fee: $38.38

Total annual cost: $11,454.01

Minimum salary needed: $95,291

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

Annual gas cost: $2,175.92

Annual repair cost: $388.92

Annual payments: $8,916

Registration fee: $9.50

Total annual cost: $11,490.34

Minimum salary needed: $95,594

martin-dm / Getty Images

West Virginia

Annual gas cost: $2,388.58

Annual repair cost: $383.48

Annual payments: $8,700

Registration fee: $30.00

Total annual cost: $11,502.06

Minimum salary needed: $95,691

©iStock.com

Hawaii

Annual gas cost: $2,700.04

Annual repair cost: $381.23

Annual payments: $8,388

Registration fee: $45.00

Total annual cost: $11,514.27

Minimum salary needed: $95,793

DuxX / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Annual gas cost: $2,341.32

Annual repair cost: $386.55

Annual payments: $8,760

Registration fee: $46.25

Total annual cost: $11,534.12

Minimum salary needed: $95,958

KELENY / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Annual gas cost: $2,541.08

Annual repair cost: $374.45

Annual payments: $8,580

Registration fee: $76.00

Total annual cost: $11,571.53

Minimum salary needed: $96,269

Milkos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Annual gas cost: $2,135.11

Annual repair cost: $377.68

Annual payments: $8,604

Registration fee: $489.73

Total annual cost: $11,606.52

Minimum salary needed: $96,560

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Annual gas cost: $2,450.87

Annual repair cost: $392.46

Annual payments: $8,784

Registration fee: $30.00

Total annual cost: $11,657.33

Minimum salary needed: $96,983

Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

Annual gas cost: $2,272.58

Annual repair cost: $379.23

Annual payments: $8,916

Registration fee: $101.00

Total annual cost: $11,668.81

Minimum salary needed: $97,078

welcomia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Annual gas cost: $2,474.50

Annual repair cost: $398.26

Annual payments: $8,784

Registration fee: $33.00

Total annual cost: $11,689.76

Minimum salary needed: $97,253

skynesher / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Annual gas cost: $2,751.59

Annual repair cost: $386.20

Annual payments: $8,544

Registration fee: $60.00

Total annual cost: $11,741.79

Minimum salary needed: $97,685

AdrianHancu / Getty Images

Colorado

Annual gas cost: $2,184.52

Annual repair cost: $417.14

Annual payments: $8,772

Registration fee: $785.05

Total annual cost: $12,158.71

Minimum salary needed: $101,154

simonapilolla / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Annual gas cost: $2,773.07

Annual repair cost: $415.66

Annual payments: $8,988

Registration fee: $46.00

Total annual cost: $12,222.73

Minimum salary needed: $101,687

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the salary you need to afford a new car in your state using the following assumptions: MSRP of $38,378 as sourced from Kelley Blue Book's July 2020 report, car weight of 3,500 pounds, a 20% down payment of $7,434 and Total Vehicle Expenses ("Vehicle purchases (net outlay)"), "Gas, other fuels and motor fuel," and "Other vehicle expenses (excluding vehicle insurance)," of 11.83452% of one's income before taxes as sourced from the Consumer Expenditure Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) mid-year table from the third quarter of 2018 through the second quarter of 2019. With these constants, GOBankingRates found the following factors for each state: (1) cost of gas per year calculated by sourcing each state's transportation cost-of-living index from the Missouri Economic and Research and Information Center's 2020 first quarter data and factoring it out by the "Gas, other fuels and motor fuel" expenditure from the BLS; (2) registration fees sourced from the National Conference of State Legislatures' 2020 Vehicle Registration Fees presentation; (3) annual repair costs sourced from CarMD's 2020 State Repair Cost Rankings; and (4) annual car loan payments as calculated by both CarMax and the Calculator.net Auto Loan Calculator. Finally, all factors were totaled to find the (5) total annual cost to purchase and operate a new car in each state, which was then divided by 11.83452% to give the (6) minimum salary required to afford a new car. All data was collected on Aug. 26, 2020 and up to date as of Mar. 9, 2023.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Salary You Need To Afford a New Car in Your State