The Salary You Need To Afford To Rent a 2-Bedroom in Every State

Choreograph / iStock.com

Renting a two-bedroom apartment for under $1,000 a month is still possible in some parts of the U.S. … for now.

Sub-$1,000 rents have been tougher to find since rental costs soared during the pandemic. According to the latest data from ApartmentList, the average cost to rent a two-bedroom in the U.S. was $1,362 a month in February (the most recent figures available). Only six states posted averages of less than $1,000.

Find Out: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities to Buy a House in 2024

Read More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

So how much money do you have to make to pull off renting a two-bedroom these days?

To compile a rundown of state-by-state averages, GOBankingRates sourced monthly and annual rental costs for two-bedroom apartments from ApartmentList. GBR then applied the general guideline of limiting your housing costs to 30% of your annual income, which produced the minimum salary needed on average for each state.

For perspective, the average cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the U.S. as a whole pencils out to $16,344 a year. Based on these numbers, the average minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom in the U.S. is $54,480 a year.

In one state, you can pull it off if you make just over $35,000 a year. In another, you’ll need to make more than $90,000. Note that this study doesn’t include Maine or Vermont, both of which had incomplete data. Here’s our full list.

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $932

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $11,184

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $37,280

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Learn More: 30 Southern Hidden Gem Cities That Are Perfect for Retirees

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,549

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $18,582

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $61,940

Story continues

Discover More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,352

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $16,218

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $54,060

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $876

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $10,506

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $35,020

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $2,163

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $25,950

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $86,500

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,669

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $20,022

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $66,740

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran: Investing In 3 Things Will Help Sell Your Home Fast

©iStock.com

Connecticut

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,664

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $19,962

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $66,540

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,430

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $17,160

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $57,200

©iStock.com

Florida

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,544

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $18,522

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $61,740

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,245

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $14,934

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $49,780

Discover More: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $2,260

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $27,120

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $90,400

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,013

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,156

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $40,520

Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,358

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $16,290

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $54,300

©iStock.com

Indiana

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,089

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $13,068

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $43,560

Find Out: 7 European Cities Where You Can Buy Luxury Homes For $100,000 or Less

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

Iowa

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,010

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,114

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $40,380

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,017

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,198

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $40,660

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,001

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,006

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $40,020

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,043

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,516

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $41,720

Be Aware: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,812

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $21,738

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $72,460

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $2,027

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $24,324

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $81,080

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,137

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $13,638

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $45,460

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,352

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $16,224

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $54,080

Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $964

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $11,568

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $38,560

Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,078

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,930

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $43,100

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,066

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,792

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $42,640

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,114

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $13,362

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $44,540

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,371

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $16,452

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $54,840

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,606

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $19,272

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $64,240

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,982

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $23,778

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $79,260

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,027

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,324

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $41,080

Learn More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

benedek / Getty Images

New York

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,829

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $21,942

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $73,140

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,149

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $13,782

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $45,940

YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,054

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,642

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $42,140

Vernon Stockton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,080

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,954

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $43,180

Explore More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $964

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $11,568

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $38,560

benedek / Getty Images

Oregon

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,422

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $17,064

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $56,880

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,286

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $15,432

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $51,440

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,453

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $17,430

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $58,100

Discover More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,180

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $14,160

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $47,200

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $900

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $10,800

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $36,000

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,102

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $13,218

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $44,060

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,274

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $15,288

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $50,960

Read Next: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,290

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $15,480

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $51,600

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,549

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $18,588

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $61,960

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,672

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $20,064

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $66,880

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $906

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $10,872

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $36,240

Find Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,178

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $14,136

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $47,120

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

Average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,011

Average yearly rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $12,126

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment: $40,420

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used ApartmentList’s 2-bedroom rent data for February 2024 to find each state’s (1) average monthly 2-bedroom rent and (2) average yearly 2-bedroom rent. GOBankingRates then used the 50/30/20 rule to determine the minimum salary needed to “afford” 2-bedroom rent in every state. All data was collected and up to date as of March 6, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary You Need To Afford To Rent a 2-Bedroom in Every State