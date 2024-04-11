Salcon Berhad's (KLSE:SALCON) investors will be pleased with their 23% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Salcon Berhad (KLSE:SALCON) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 23% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Salcon Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Salcon Berhad actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 24%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 23% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Salcon Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.7% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Salcon Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Salcon Berhad (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

