Sale of £250m Canary Wharf tower scrapped as investors shun offices

canary wharf

Blackstone has shelved plans to sell a £250m tower in Canary Wharf as investors and companies shun office space in the financial district.

The US private equity firm had been in exclusive talks to sell Cargo, a 15-storey building at 25 North Colonnade, to an Asian investor.

However, discussions have broken down amid a downturn in sentiment, Bloomberg reported. Blackstone has now put the process on hold.

A spokesman said: “This is a modernised, fully leased office building and we are not forced sellers.”

It marks the latest setback for Canary Wharf, which is facing searching questions over its future amid the rise of home working and as surging interest rates put pressure on office valuations.

Earlier this month an office building at 5 Churchill Place was sold at a £160m discount.

Meanwhile, HSBC, Credit Suisse and Clifford Chance are among the major employers to have announced they will leave Canary Wharf.

Blackstone bought Cargo for £163m in 2014. It was home to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) until 2018, when the City watchdog moved to Stratford after two decades in Canary Wharf.

Blackstone spent around £100m refurbishing the 390,000 square foot tower block, adding lobbies and office floors with an additional 2,000 square metres of terraces.

The tower is now occupied by BP’s oil trading division, while the ground level floors are leased by food hall operator Market Halls.

The commercial property market is suffering a global slump as rising rates and falling occupancy levels send values tumbling. The crisis is particularly acute in Canary Wharf, which is struggling to drum up demand even after the opening of the Elizabeth Line in 2022.

Just four investment deals have taken place in the docklands since the start of the pandemic, according to data from CoStar. Empty office space now stands at 16pc – the highest level in years.

Canary Wharf Group, which owns swathes of land across the district, secured a £400m cash injection last year from backers including private equity group Brookfield and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Story continues

It is now looking to attract life sciences companies to the area to replace financial firms that are leaving.

The property group is also looking to convert some empty office buildings into residential properties.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.